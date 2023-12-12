In Call of Duty: Warzone, a close-range weapon is almost as important as a long-range weapon. Shotguns work well for this, like the one in our best Haymaker loadout in Warzone.

The Haymaker is in the same vein as the KV Broadside from Modern Warfare 2 as a shotgun that boasts a fast fire rate and large magazine, which bodes well for use in battle royale’s buildings and close-quarters skirmishes.

Here’s what we think is the best Haymaker loadout in Warzone so far.

Best Haymaker loadout in MW3 Warzone

Funny-looking, but fun. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Warzone’s meta is dominated by LMGs, ARs, and battle rifles so far, but don’t worry. There will be a shotgun meta that comes along sooner or later, and the Haymaker is likely to be the gun that pops off. For now, here’s the best loadout for it.

Best Haymaker attachments in MW3 Warzone

Muzzle: SA MX-50

SA MX-50 Barrel: Imperator Long Barrel

Imperator Long Barrel Stock: No Stock Mod

No Stock Mod Underbarrel: VX Pineapple

VX Pineapple Magazine: 20 Round Drum

The Haymaker makes for a decent secondary, close-range option in a loadout with a good long-range gun. It has pretty solid Mobility and Handling to begin with, and as a shotgun, it can deal some lethal damage up close and indoors.

I like the SA MX-50 muzzle because it’s a suppressor that also increases Bullet Velocity, making it quite valuable in BR. The Imperator Long Barrel also includes Bullet Velocity and Range, and the 20 Round Drum gives you more than enough firepower to take out multiple players in a squad if they dare come close.

The No Stock Mod is essential when using the Haymaker as a secondary option. Secondaries in Warzone are used for movement speed, like when running out in the open, so you’re able to move faster and potentially avoid gunfire. This attachment greatly enhances Sprint to Fire Speed, Movement Speed, Aim Walking Speed, and Aim Down Sight Speed, although I prefer hip firing.

Best Haymaker perks and equipment in MW3 Warzone

Perk Package Perk 1: Battle Hardened Perk 2: E.O.D. Perk 3: Tempered Perk 4: High Alert

Secondary weapon: DG-56 or preferred long-range weapon

DG-56 or preferred long-range weapon Lethal: Frag Grenade

Frag Grenade Tactical: Smoke Grenade

You’re going to need a good long-range weapon to pair with the Haymaker for its up-close interactions. Favorites thus far include the DG-56, BAS-B, or an LMG like the DG-58 LSW.

Tip: Use your smoke grenade to escape enemy fire or to push enemies and begin spraying like hell with the Haymaker while they’re disoriented.

Since you’ll be hunkering down with the Haymaker in buildings, I like to use Battle Hardened and E.O.D. to protect myself from the inevitable barrage of throwables coming my way, and it’s even better if I can find a Trophy System in my travels around Urzikstan.