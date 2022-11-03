While many people like holding pistols as their sidearm of choice in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, there are plenty of other players who like to keep their options loud and explosive.

The launcher class isn’t too plentiful, but it still contains some of the most deadly weapons in the game, especially when an enemy team is bunched up near each other or a vehicle is wreaking havoc on the map. They can pick up multi-kills with ease thanks to their splash damage, are hard to avoid when on the receiving end, and are great at dropping enemy killstreaks.

Here are the best launchers in Modern Warfare 2 at launch.

Strela-P

Screengrab via Activision

The Strela-P is the quintessential vehicle killer, boasting some of the fastest missiles in its class with a high damage profile that will ground any birds from the sky and condemn any surface vehicle to a charred husk on the battlefield. The only downside of this launcher is that it has no lock-on system, making it a bit difficult to use against faster targets.

PILA

Screengrab via Activision

Although it—like many other launchers—suffers from low mobility and slow reload times, the PILA is the only launcher to have both free fire and lock-on capabilities on the battlefield. As a result, this weapon can fill a diverse set of roles and can destroy both small-arms units and mechanical foes alike.

JOKR

Screengrab via Activision

As one of the most accurate launchers in the game, the JOKR is a great choice for players who need to snipe out some enemy armor from the sky or on the ground. As expected, however, the handy fire-and-forget launcher takes a long while to reload and needs a bit of time to lock onto any targets. Even still, its relative accuracy over long distances makes it a great choice for a demolition class.

RPG-7

Screengrab via Activision

The classic RPG is the best launcher when it comes to mobility since players can run around with ease while toting this weapon on their shoulder. The lack of a scope on the weapon can make aiming at longer ranges a tad difficult, but if you’re shooting at enemies that are relatively close, there’s no better launcher to bring into battle than this familiar noob tube.