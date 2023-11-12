Best DG-58 LSW loadout and class setup in Modern Warfare 3

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 has a mixture of new weapons and old ones from previous games. Among them, the DG-58 is a new Assault Rifle in Modern Warfare 3 that can help you frag out with the right loadout and attachments.

Similar to the FAMAS, the DG-58 is a three-round burst weapon that works best in mid-to-long-range encounters. Though not mobile and lacking pure damage output, the DG-58 is a stable weapon that allows you to post up and pick off enemies. With the right attachment and loadout, however, you can take this burst weapon to the next level.

Best DG-58 LSW loadout in MW3

The DG-58 is most comparable to the FAMAS from previous Call of Duty games. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Optics – Corio Enforcer Optic

– Corio Enforcer Optic Stock – Extended TP-9 Buttplate

– Extended TP-9 Buttplate Rear Grip – Q22 Tactical Grip

– Q22 Tactical Grip Underbarrel – Phase-3 Grip

– Phase-3 Grip Muzzle – Wrathguard Compensator

The DG-58 is already a great three-burst weapon, but attachments such as the Phase-3 Grip, Extended TP-9 Buttplate, and Q22 Tactical Grip will all work to make this Assault Rifle as accurate and stable as a sniper. The optics are purely based off your preference, but I found the longer range sights enhance this rifle the best.

Many of these attachments might not be available to use right after unlocking the weapon, but before then, you can use any materials that help stabilize the DG-58, improve accuracy, and reduce recoil. Ultimately, there’s not much you can do to increase the overall damage of the DG-58, and I’d recommend looking at the Battle Rifle department if you want pure damage.

Best DG-58 LSW class setup in MW3

Vest – Infantry

– Infantry Gloves – Marksman Gloves

– Marksman Gloves Boots – Stalker Boots

Lethal – Frag Grenade

– Frag Grenade Tactical – Flash Grenade

– Flash Grenade Field Upgrade – Munitions Box

The key to success with the DG-58 is to remain accurate and undetected both by other players and on the radar. The Marksman Gloves and Stalker Boots can help you remain consistent and hidden while traveling around the map.

The lethal and tactical grenades are largely up to player preference, but I find a quick stun makes targets far easier to hit. I also prefer to run with the munitions box, as keeping behind the front lines and picking off targets can quickly drain your ammo.