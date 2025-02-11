Black Ops 6 finally banned some of the most overpowered guns from Ranked Play

A minor update in Call of Duty just went live today, and it addressed a lingering complaint for Ranked Play players in Black Ops 6.

The update featured nothing new on the content front with Season Two Reloaded likely to hit the servers next week, and instead focused on restricting three problematic weapons from being used in BO6’s competitive ladder.

Update those loadouts. Image via Activision

The new PPSh-41 submachine gun and Cypher 091 assault rifle, both added as part of season two at the end of January, are banned and can now no longer be used. The KSV SMG was also banned.

The Cypher and PPSh-41 have been a problem in Ranked Play since the new season began, with players everywhere asking for them to be banned from the ladder. It was a long couple of weeks for ranked grinders, and a happy one for some opportunistic players, but both are now totally restricted.

The KSV is an interesting ban decision, as it has had complaints as well, but not nearly as much as the new guns have had. Regardless, players who had these weapons in their Ranked Play loadouts will need to swap them out for something different. Thankfully, there are plenty of weapons to choose from in the game.

Meanwhile, in Warzone, the Experimental Gas grenade has been restricted in Ranked Play, and several bug fixes have also been deployed. Outside of that, there was nothing substantial about today’s update, so carry on with your CoD business as usual depending on whatever game mode or modes you enjoy the most, and prepare for what’s to come.

Next week, Season Two Reloaded will add new weapons, new maps, Directed Mode in Zombies for The Tomb map, and new limited time events for players to enjoy when it’s expected to go live on Feb. 20.

