What are what are Amalgams weak to in Black Ops 6?

Out of the zombies that you have to deal with in Black Ops 6 Zombies, Amalgams can be one of the hardest if you don’t know their key weakness, and they won’t give up on chasing you if you decide to run away. It’s time to learn how to kill them.

Amalgams’ weakness in Black Ops 6

Upgrade your weapons and use Ammo Mods. Image via Activision

Each Special and Elite zombie in BO6 has an Ammo Mod type weakness, and Amalgams are an Elite zombie weak to the Dead Wire and Shadow Rift Ammo Mods. You can use other Ammo Mods against Amalgams such as Napalm Burst and Cryo Freeze, but they won’t cause as much damage.

To equip an Ammo Mod, you first need to reach level 11 and unlock either the Dead Wire or Shadow Rift Ammo Mod by researching them. Before the match starts, you can also choose a minor and major Augment, but these will depend on your playstyle and don’t affect Amalgams differently. Once in a game, you just need to find an Arsenal machine to purchase the Ammo Mod and equip it.

How to defeat Amalgams in Black Ops 6

Take advantage of the Crit Spots. Image via Activision

Amalgams will only spawn from Round 16 forward on Terminus, Citadelle des Morts, and The Tomb, so you don’t need to worry about them before that. They usually spawn alone every three to four rounds, but there is a chance you’ll have to face two of them at once.

They are big, relatively fast, and can deal a lot of damage if you panic and let them grab you with their many arms, so first you need to attack them from a safe distance to avoid getting grabbed. Second, focus your attacks on the glowing eyes. That’s their crit spot, and hitting their eyes will deal extra damage. Don’t forget to equip your weapon with the Dead Wire or Shadow Rift Ammo Mod.

You can also use Concussion Grenades to stun Amalgams and create a small frame of time to shoot them with all you got, making sure to aim for the glowing spots to do as much damage as possible. It’s best to kill them first and then deal with the zombies around them as they get closer to you, but once an Amalgam gets to lower health, it will absorb zombies to regain health.

The Pack-a-Punched GPMG-7 and C9 are great options to use against Amalgams because of their high shooting speed and damage output. You need to take advantage of the times an Amalgam isn’t going after you to deal a lot of damage in a short amount of time, and these weapons enable you to do that.

