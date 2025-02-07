All Shadow Hunt event challenges and rewards in BO6 and Warzone

Are you ready to “eliminate targets, outsmart your enemies, and prove you’re the ultimate assassin”? Welcome to Black Ops 6’s Shadow Hunt limited time event.

Unlike other events in BO6 and Warzone thus far, this one features gameplay-related challenges that can be finished in BO6 multiplayer, BO6 Zombies, or Warzone. Whichever mode you prefer (or whichever challenge you think is easiest) is up for you to decide, adding some flexibility in how to tackle the tasks and get the rewards you desire.

There are nine total rewards to earn, including two Mastery Rewards: The “Black Diamond” operator skin for Bayan, and the new TR2 marksman rifle, the latest weapon added to BO6 and Warzone as part of season two.

Here’s all the info you need on the free rewards in Shadow Hunt and the challenges you need to complete to unlock them.

BO6 Shadow Hunt challenges and rewards

Here are your tasks, get them done. Image via Activision

Reward BO6 multiplayer challenge BO6 Zombies challenge Warzone challenge “Unburied Hatchet” spray Earn 50,000 score Complete 30 total rounds Complete five contracts “Stealth Hunter” emblem Get 100 eliminations using a weapon with a suppressor Get 500 critical kills using a weapon with a suppressor Get three headshots “Wolfhound” weapon charm Win five matches Successfully exfil three times Complete five matches One hour double XP token Get a kill without taking damage five times Get 30 kills without taking damage 10 times Loot 10 caches – New Perk: Slipstream

– 30 minute double weapon XP token Get five kills using melee weapons Get 200 kills using melee weapons Get an elimination using melee Binary Trigger weapon attachment Kill 10 enemies revealed by your Spy Cam or Prox Alarm Kill three Elite Zombies Get 10 eliminations with custom guns Mastery Reward:

– New weapon: TR2 marksman rifle

– “Black Diamond” operator skin for Bayan Complete all six event challenges Complete all six event challenges Complete all six event challenges

Keep in mind that the above challenges and rewards have been data mined and are not yet official, so the table above will be updated if anything changes. But if they remain the same, several challenges can be done passively simply while playing the mode of your choice.

Personally, I think the multiplayer challenges are the easiest in this event. All you really need to do is equip a weapon with a suppressor, your favorite melee weapon for a few quick kills, Tactical Expert Wildcard, and Spy Cam or Prox Alarm tactical.

Head into the Stakeout 24/7 playlist in Hardcore mode and just farm some kills for a while as you spam your tacticals, get some wins along the way, and you should finish the tasks in no time. You can swap to the standard playlist once you finish getting five kills without taking damage, as that one’s easiest to finish in Hardcore.

But, the choice is yours. If you’re a hardcore Warzone gamer or a lover of BO6 Zombies, the challenges there are pretty simple as well. Just lock in for a few hours of fun and grind, and the rewards will be in your inventory before you know it.

The Shadow Hunt event begins on Feb. 13 at 12pm CT, and it will only be live for one week until Feb. 20, at which point the Season Two Reloaded update will likely go live. So, operator, make sure to get all of these challenges done before the rewards disappear for good.

