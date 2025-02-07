Forgot password
COD BO6 Shadow Hunt event operators holding guns
Image via Activision
CoD

All Shadow Hunt event challenges and rewards in BO6 and Warzone

Play your way and stack up some free rewards in season two.
Image of Scott Duwe
Scott Duwe
Published: Feb 7, 2025 12:20 pm

Are you ready to “eliminate targets, outsmart your enemies, and prove you’re the ultimate assassin”? Welcome to Black Ops 6’s Shadow Hunt limited time event.

Unlike other events in BO6 and Warzone thus far, this one features gameplay-related challenges that can be finished in BO6 multiplayer, BO6 Zombies, or Warzone. Whichever mode you prefer (or whichever challenge you think is easiest) is up for you to decide, adding some flexibility in how to tackle the tasks and get the rewards you desire.

There are nine total rewards to earn, including two Mastery Rewards: The “Black Diamond” operator skin for Bayan, and the new TR2 marksman rifle, the latest weapon added to BO6 and Warzone as part of season two.

Here’s all the info you need on the free rewards in Shadow Hunt and the challenges you need to complete to unlock them.

BO6 Shadow Hunt challenges and rewards

Shadow Hunt BO6 operators suiting up to assassinate foes
Here are your tasks, get them done. Image via Activision
RewardBO6 multiplayer challengeBO6 Zombies challengeWarzone challenge
“Unburied Hatchet” sprayEarn 50,000 scoreComplete 30 total roundsComplete five contracts
“Stealth Hunter” emblemGet 100 eliminations using a weapon with a suppressorGet 500 critical kills using a weapon with a suppressorGet three headshots
“Wolfhound” weapon charmWin five matchesSuccessfully exfil three timesComplete five matches
One hour double XP tokenGet a kill without taking damage five timesGet 30 kills without taking damage 10 timesLoot 10 caches
– New Perk: Slipstream
– 30 minute double weapon XP token		Get five kills using melee weaponsGet 200 kills using melee weaponsGet an elimination using melee
Binary Trigger weapon attachmentKill 10 enemies revealed by your Spy Cam or Prox AlarmKill three Elite ZombiesGet 10 eliminations with custom guns
Mastery Reward:
– New weapon: TR2 marksman rifle
– “Black Diamond” operator skin for Bayan		Complete all six event challengesComplete all six event challengesComplete all six event challenges

Keep in mind that the above challenges and rewards have been data mined and are not yet official, so the table above will be updated if anything changes. But if they remain the same, several challenges can be done passively simply while playing the mode of your choice.

Personally, I think the multiplayer challenges are the easiest in this event. All you really need to do is equip a weapon with a suppressor, your favorite melee weapon for a few quick kills, Tactical Expert Wildcard, and Spy Cam or Prox Alarm tactical.

Head into the Stakeout 24/7 playlist in Hardcore mode and just farm some kills for a while as you spam your tacticals, get some wins along the way, and you should finish the tasks in no time. You can swap to the standard playlist once you finish getting five kills without taking damage, as that one’s easiest to finish in Hardcore.

But, the choice is yours. If you’re a hardcore Warzone gamer or a lover of BO6 Zombies, the challenges there are pretty simple as well. Just lock in for a few hours of fun and grind, and the rewards will be in your inventory before you know it.

The Shadow Hunt event begins on Feb. 13 at 12pm CT, and it will only be live for one week until Feb. 20, at which point the Season Two Reloaded update will likely go live. So, operator, make sure to get all of these challenges done before the rewards disappear for good.

