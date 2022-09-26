Best 556 Icarus class setup in the Modern Warfare 2 beta

There’s only a handful of weapons for light machine gun fans to enjoy in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, but that doesn’t mean there’s nothing to be excited about.

The 556 Icarus is one of these light machine guns, and it’s basically the chunkier cousin of the classic M4. With how weapon platforms work in MW2, it offers the same iron sight and several of the same attachments of the M4. So if you enjoy the AR, you could find a new friend in the Icarus, too.

The Icarus is “a lightweight squad-support weapon in the M4 platform” that offers “increased ammo capacity” that “does not significantly impact mobility.” It’s a solid weapon in the platform that you will need to use to level up the full suite anyway.

Here’s the best class to use for the 556 Icarus in MW2.

Best 556 Icarus loadout in Modern Warfare 2

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle: Forge-TAC Castle Comp

Forge-TAC Castle Comp Barrel: FTAC Coldforge 16″ Barrel

FTAC Coldforge 16″ Barrel Stock: Demo Precision Elite Factory

Demo Precision Elite Factory Underbarrel: VX Pineapple Vert Grip

VX Pineapple Vert Grip Rear Grip: Sakin VX Grip

Secondary: Preferred pistol

Tactical: Stun Grenade

Lethal: Semtex

Perk Package: Battle Hardened and Double Time/E.O.D., Fast Hands, Ghost

Field Upgrade: Trophy System

When it comes to base stats, the Icarus has better range, accuracy, and recoil control than the M4, but it falters in damage, handling, and greatly suffers in mobility. None of this makes sense when considering it’s an LMG and the M4 is an AR, but the Gunsmith nullifies any of it.

This set of attachments really leans into the LMG side of the gun, nearly maximizing its recoil control to help when holding down the trigger over long periods of time, while ignoring mobility and handling entirely. You won’t want to run and gun with this setup since it’s meant instead for Sentinels who really like their high-capacity magazines and powerful gunfire.