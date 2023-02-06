Battle royale games and long-range sniper kills go hand-in-hand. Call of Duty: Warzone 2 has a strong selection of snipers to choose from for players who like to deal their best damage from afar.

The SP-X 80 is the final weapon available to unlock as part of the Bryson Long Rifle platform in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2. To grab it, players must first level up the SP-R 208 and SA-B 50 marksman rifles, and the LA-B 330 sniper rifle.

Once the LA-B 330 is ranked up to level 18, the SP-X 80 receiver is unlocked. The SP-X 80 “is a .300 magnum sniper rifle designed for long-range target acquisition and elimination,” according to its in-game description.

Here’s the best loadout for one of the base sniper rifles available in Warzone 2.

Best SP-X 80 loadout in Warzone 2

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle: FTAC Reaper

FTAC Reaper Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Stock: PVZ-890 Tac Stock Aim Down Sight Speed: -4.00 oz Aiming Stability: +2.40 in

PVZ-890 Tac Stock Ammunition: .300 High Velocity Damage Range: +0.70 g Bullet Velocity: +9.00 gr

.300 High Velocity Rear Grip: Schlager Match Grip Aim Down Sight Speed: -1.00 oz Sprint to Fire Speed: -0.45 in

Schlager Match Grip

Why this is the best SP-X 80 loadout in Warzone 2

As one of the slower-firing bolt-action sniper rifles in the game, the SP-X 80 is rewarded with precision shots to the chest or above. So this loadout and setup of attachments work to help accentuate the gun’s strengths, as opposed to shoring up its weaknesses.

The attachments and tuning listed above will give a solid increase to the SP-X 80’s damage, range, accuracy, mobility, and handling, with only the slightest most inconsequential nerf coming to its recoil control.

Best perk package for SP-X 80 in Warzone 2

Perk Package: Scout (Scavenger and Strong Arm, Focus, Ghost)

Focus is the key perk in this package, which will reduce all flinch when aiming down sights and also extend the duration of holding down your breath. This will allow for maximum precision when aiming at enemies from a distance and trying to take them down with one or two well-placed shots.

Best equipment for SP-X 80 in Warzone 2

Tactical: Stun or Flash

Stun or Flash Lethal: Claymore or Throwing Knife

Stun grenades and flash grenades still reign supreme in Warzone 2 right now, as both are quite powerful at doing their jobs. Stuns will slow your enemies and flashes will blind them if hit properly, so pick your poison for what kind of playstyle suits you best. For lethal equipment, claymores are great for protecting your backside while the throwing knife excels at finishing off enemies without having to expend more ammo than necessary.