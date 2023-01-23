Call of Duty: Warzone 2’s map Al Mazrah is built for sniper rifle players.

The large, sprawling hills and sightlines of the island locale are rife with opportunities for snipers to dominate the lobby with well-placed shots and support fire for their teammates as they push enemies up close. The LA-B 330 sniper is one of the guns available for players to wreak havoc from afar with, and it’s one that players can find some success with.

The LA-B 330 is “a bolt-action sniper rifle with a hammer-forged barrel and chambered in .300 magnum,” according to its in-game description. It’s a classic sniper rifle archetype and a gun that can be made viable with a few specific attachments.

Here’s the best loadout to use for the LA-B 330 in Warzone 2.

Best LA-B 330 loadout in Warzone 2

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle: FTAC Reaper

FTAC Reaper Barrel: 23.5″ Fluted R-67

23.5″ Fluted R-67 Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Stock: ZLR T70 Pad Extension

ZLR T70 Pad Extension Bolt: FSS ST87 Bolt

Why this is the best LA-B 330 loadout in Warzone 2

The LA-B 330 is the third weapon in a long line of long-range guns in MW2 and Warzone 2 called the Bryson Long Rifle platform. It’s often overshadowed by the SP-X 80 and SP-R 208, but it’s a decent bolt-action sniper rifle that is reminiscent of the M40A3 from CoD titles in the past.

The sniper already has some decent statistics and a nice feel to it when sniping at long range, but the Gunsmith can be used to fix some weaknesses and accentuate some strengths all at the same time.

This set of attachments will help buff the LA-B’s damage, fire rate, range, accuracy, and mobility, all while only negating a tiny bit of recoil control and handling. If you pair it up with a solid assault rifle or submachine gun, you could have a good time sniping foes on Al Mazrah.

Best perk package for LA-B 330 in Warzone 2

Perk Package: Scout (Scavenger and Strong Arm, Focus, Ghost)

The perk package built for sniper rifles, Scout’s true power comes from the combination of Focus and Ghost. Focus will reduce the flinch you get when aiming down sights and also extend the duration of holding your breath, which is crucial for sniping. Ghost is always useful for keeping you off of the enemy’s radar and as stealthy as can be.

Best equipment for LA-B 330 in Warzone 2

Tactical: Stun

Stun Lethal: Claymore or Throwing Knife

A Heartbeat Sensor is usually pretty handy in Warzone 2, but since you’re using Strong Arm, stick with a stun grenade. Stuns are incredibly powerful in Warzone 2. You can use a claymore to cover your doorways if you’re posted up in a building or use the throwing knife to finish off enemies that you’ve downed with your sniper.