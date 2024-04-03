All Ranked Play rewards in Warzone Resurgence Ranked season 3

Sometimes, bragging rights aren’t enough. You need to show off your Ranked Play prowess with skins and more.
Thankfully for CoD fans, Warzone’s Ranked Resurgence mode has plenty of rewards for players to show proof that they climbed the ranks on Rebirth Island and became a top player in season three of Modern Warfare 3.
Season three of Resurgence Ranked has plenty of rewards to earn, for Skill Division gains or just getting lots of kills, and we’ve compiled a list of all of them down below. Here are all the Warzone Ranked rewards to get in season three.
Warzone Ranked rewards: Season three
There are a number of season three-specific rewards for simply playing throughout the season and racking up statistics like kills, assists, wins, and top placements. Here’s what you need to do and how to get all the rewards available.
Kills or assists rewards
- “Season 3 Competitor” weapon sticker
- How to get: 25 kills or assists
- “Top Tier” loading screen
- How to get: 250 kills or assists
- “Season 3 Ranked Veteran” weapon camo
- How to get: 1,000 kills or assists
Placement rewards
- “Eat, Sleep, Ranked, Repeat” weapon decal
- How to get: 25 top-15 placements
- “Pro Issue” WSP Swarm blueprint
- How to get: 25 top-5 placements
- “Straight Fire” weapon charm
- How to get: One top-one placement
Warzone Ranked rewards: All Skill Division camos
Warzone also has individual rewards for each rank you can reach in the season. Here’s each Skill Division in Resurgence Ranked and what you can get for reaching them.
Bronze
- “Season 3 Bronze” emblem
Silver
- “Season 3 Silver” emblem
Gold
- “Gold Competitor” operator skin
- “Season 3 Gold” emblem
- “Season 3 Gold” weapon camo
Platinum
- “Platinum Competitor” operator skin
- “Season 3 Platinum” emblem
- “Season 3 Platinum” weapon camo
Diamond
- “Diamond Competitor” operator skin
- “Season 3 Diamond” emblem
- “Season 3 Diamond” weapon camo
Crimson
- “Crimson Competitor” operator skin
- “Season 3 Crimson” emblem
- “Season 3 Crimson” weapon camo
Iridescent
- “Iridescent Competitor” operator skin
- “Season 3 Iridescent” calling card
- “Season 3 Iridescent” emblem
- “Season 3 Iridescent” animated weapon camo
Top 250
- “Top 250 Competitor” operator skin
- “Season 3 Top 250” calling card
- “Season 3 Top 250” emblem
- “Season 3 Top 250” animated weapon camo