All Ranked Play rewards in Warzone Resurgence Ranked season 3

Sometimes, bragging rights aren’t enough. You need to show off your Ranked Play prowess with skins and more.

Thankfully for CoD fans, Warzone’s Ranked Resurgence mode has plenty of rewards for players to show proof that they climbed the ranks on Rebirth Island and became a top player in season three of Modern Warfare 3.

Season three of Resurgence Ranked has plenty of rewards to earn, for Skill Division gains or just getting lots of kills, and we’ve compiled a list of all of them down below. Here are all the Warzone Ranked rewards to get in season three.

Warzone Ranked rewards: Season three

There are a number of season three-specific rewards for simply playing throughout the season and racking up statistics like kills, assists, wins, and top placements. Here’s what you need to do and how to get all the rewards available.

Kills or assists rewards

A special camo. Screenshot by Dot Esports

“ Season 3 Competitor” weapon sticker How to get: 25 kills or assists

“Top Tier” loading screen How to get: 250 kills or assists

“Season 3 Ranked Veteran” weapon camo How to get: 1,000 kills or assists



Placement rewards

An exclusive blueprint for a top SMG. Screenshot by Dot Esports

“Eat, Sleep, Ranked, Repeat” weapon decal How to get: 25 top-15 placements

“Pro Issue” WSP Swarm blueprint How to get: 25 top-5 placements

“Straight Fire” weapon charm How to get: One top-one placement



Warzone Ranked rewards: All Skill Division camos

Warzone also has individual rewards for each rank you can reach in the season. Here’s each Skill Division in Resurgence Ranked and what you can get for reaching them.

Bronze

“Season 3 Bronze” emblem

Silver

“Season 3 Silver” emblem

Gold

Stay gold, ponyboy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

“Gold Competitor” operator skin

“Season 3 Gold” emblem

“Season 3 Gold” weapon camo

Platinum

Rack up the platinum hits. Screenshot by Dot Esports

“Platinum Competitor” operator skin

“Season 3 Platinum” emblem

“Season 3 Platinum” weapon camo

Diamond

Shine bright like a diamond. Screenshot by Dot Esports

“Diamond Competitor” operator skin

“Season 3 Diamond” emblem

“Season 3 Diamond” weapon camo

Crimson

Keep on climbing. Screenshot by Dot Esports

“Crimson Competitor” operator skin

“Season 3 Crimson” emblem

“Season 3 Crimson” weapon camo

Iridescent

This one’s animated and funky. Screenshot by Dot Esports

“Iridescent Competitor” operator skin

“Season 3 Iridescent” calling card

“Season 3 Iridescent” emblem

“Season 3 Iridescent” animated weapon camo

Top 250

You did it. You made it to the top. Screenshot by Dot Esports

“Top 250 Competitor” operator skin

“Season 3 Top 250” calling card

“Season 3 Top 250” emblem

“Season 3 Top 250” animated weapon camo

