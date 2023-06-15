All new weapons in MW2, Warzone season 4

The fourth season in the rebooted Modern Warfare 2 era of Call of Duty has arrived, bringing with it four new weapons for players to unlock and master in both MW2 and Warzone.

Season four appears to be perhaps Activision and co.’s most inspired content drop yet, with the developers not only rebranding the CoD and Warzone assets, but also coming out with a handful of new maps, modes, and long-awaited gameplay changes.

In terms of new firearms and melee options, the June 14 update brings the total number of weapons in both MW2 and Warzone to 67, up from the original 51 primary and secondary weapons available at launch.

Here are all of the new weapons coming to CoD in season four.

MW2 and Warzone season four new weapons

Tempus Razorback assault rifle

The Tempus Razorback in Modern Warfare 2. Image via Activision

The 12th assault rifle in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone, the Tempus Razorback was added at the launch of season four via the battle pass and DMZ. The Tempus Razorback’s defining qualities are said to be its high damage profile, fast rate of fire, and bullpup design.

ISO 45 SMG

The ISO 45 in Modern Warfare 2. Image via Activision

Picking up where the BAS-P left off as a DLC SMG, the ISO 45 was also released right at the start of season four. Described as a “throwback” to the ISO from Modern Warfare (2019), the ISO 45 is said to be a heavier-hitting SMG that will reward those that can keep their shots on target.

Tonfa melee

The Tonfa in Modern Warfare 2. Image via Activision

While the imagery of season four is heavily revolving around Warzone’s newest map, the Baroque European city of Vondel, it appears the Tonfa is hearkening back to some of the themes of Ashika Island. The Tonfa is described as a wooden baton that was used centuries ago by warriors on the Japanese Ryukyu islands. Those looking to secure this new secondary melee martial arts tool can do so during the Assault on Vondel launch event.

Mystery shotgun

Lastly, season four is set to bring a sixth shotgun to MW2 and Warzone. At the writing, the shotgun has yet to be revealed in full as it will be released with the Season Four Reloaded midseason update.

This article will be updated with more information on the upcoming season four shotgun as it becomes available.

