Season four of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone, which began on June 14, has a special present for those unique CoD players who enjoy running around meleeing people. You know the type.

Joining the Combat Knife and Dual Kodachis in season four is the Tonfa, which is another name for what many may know as a Night Stick. It’s a “hard-polymer, edgeless melee weapon” that “delivers blunt trauma without risk of dulling or breaking,” according to its description. It’s described as “versatile, comfortable, and lethal in the right hands.”

Like other melee weapons, the Tonfa offers a secondary weapon for players who like to get up close and personal, or just very, very annoying within the small maps of MW2’s multiplayer, or even Warzone’s new location Vondel.

Here’s how to get the newest melee weapon in CoD.

How to unlock the Tonfa in MW2 and Warzone

Please hold. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The availability of the Tonfa is currently tied to the Assault on Vondel limited-time event on MW2 and Warzone.

“Collect Medals as a community to unlock a new weapon and gameplay elements in Vondel,” the weapon’s description in-game currently says.

Assault on Vondel can currently be played across CoD’s modes, and once a certain number of Medals are collected as a community, the Tonfa will be unlocked, at which point its in-game challenge can be completed for players to add it to their armories.

The community unlocks for Assault on Vondel include certain features of the new map, including the Taxi Boat and Trams, Reinforcement Flare, Favorite Supply Box, and Tonfa as the final unlock. It’s unclear how many Medals are needed, but it took 125 million for the first reward, so it could take a while.

This may take a while. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Check back here for more information on how and when the Tonfa can be unlocked.

