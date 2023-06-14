All MW2 season 4 skins: Every new Operator skin in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone

Season four of Modern Warfare 2 is finally here, and with it comes a whole battalion’s worth of new content, including new weapons, new maps, and new looks for your favorite operators.
There are plenty of skins releasing, whether they’re in the battle pass or releasing later on in the season. For those who are jumping right into the action, there are plenty of great outfits that will help you shine on the battlefield whether you’re having some fun with friends on the new map of Vondel, or sweating your way up the leaderboards in ranked play.
Whether you’re rocking the familiar black and gold of the BlackCell skin set or the threads of a newly-introduced skin to the game, a skin exists for every type of taste and style. Whether you want to blend into your surroundings or stand out among the crowd, the lowkey and flashy are abundant for the game’s fourth season.
Here are all of the new skins that have released in Modern Warfare 2 for season four so far.
All new MW2 season 4 skins
Battle pass skins
Nikto – Base BlackCell Edition
Nikto – PowerCell
Nikto – Powercell BlackCell Edition
Alejandro – Swamped skin
Alejandro – Swamped BlackCell Edition
Reyes – Woodland Shade
Chuy – Bushwacked
Zero – Badlands
Kleo – Ocean Fog
Valeria – Out for Blood
Valeria – Out for Blood BlackCell Edition
Ghost – Desert Ghost
Ghost – Desert Ghost BlackCell Edition
Horangi – Bombast
Season four will last from Wednesday, June 14 to Wednesday, Aug. 2. With only seven weeks, players should get to grinding their battle passes and ranks before the end of the festivities.
