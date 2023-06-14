All MW2 season 4 skins: Every new Operator skin in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone

Load up with some new looks.

DMZ artwork from Modern Warfare 2
Season four of Modern Warfare 2 is finally here, and with it comes a whole battalion’s worth of new content, including new weapons, new maps, and new looks for your favorite operators.

There are plenty of skins releasing, whether they’re in the battle pass or releasing later on in the season. For those who are jumping right into the action, there are plenty of great outfits that will help you shine on the battlefield whether you’re having some fun with friends on the new map of Vondel, or sweating your way up the leaderboards in ranked play.

Whether you’re rocking the familiar black and gold of the BlackCell skin set or the threads of a newly-introduced skin to the game, a skin exists for every type of taste and style. Whether you want to blend into your surroundings or stand out among the crowd, the lowkey and flashy are abundant for the game’s fourth season.

Here are all of the new skins that have released in Modern Warfare 2 for season four so far.

All new MW2 season 4 skins

Battle pass skins

Nikto – Base BlackCell Edition

Nikto's season four BlackCell skin.
The original Nikto look, with the authentic BlackCell flair. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Nikto – PowerCell

Nikto's Powercell skin.
Charge up some dubs with Nikto’s next battle pass skin. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Nikto – Powercell BlackCell Edition

The BlackCell edition of Nikto's Powercell skin.
Nikto is blinged out for season four. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Alejandro – Swamped skin

Alejandro's season four Swamped skin.
Alejandro is ready for some waterborne covert operations. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Alejandro – Swamped BlackCell Edition

The BlackCell edition of Alejandro's Swamped skin.
If the original is meant to blend in, Alejandro enthusiasts are truly going to stand out with this BlackCell variant. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Reyes – Woodland Shade

Reyes' season four Woodland Shade skin.
You’ll lose Reyes in the trees with this new skin. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Chuy – Bushwacked

Chuy's season four Bushwacked skin.
Don’t miss Chuy in his newest ghillie suit skin. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Zero – Badlands

Zero's season four Badlands skin.
Simple and straight-forward, Zero is ready for the scorching heat with this new skin. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Kleo – Ocean Fog

Kleo's season four Ocean Fog skin.
A little foliage never hurt when trying to blend in, and Kleo is ready to pounce from the shadows. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Valeria – Out for Blood

Valeria's season four Out for Blood skin.
Valeria is prepped for a gunfight with a trust hairband keeping her vision clear for headshots galore. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Valeria – Out for Blood BlackCell Edition

The BlackCell edition of Valeria's Out for Blood skin.
Valeria becomes the reaper of your enemies with her BlackCell variant. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Ghost – Desert Ghost

Ghost's season four Desert Ghost skin.
Blend into the sandy dunes with Ghost’s desert skin. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Ghost – Desert Ghost BlackCell Edition

The BlackCell edition of Ghost's Desert Ghost skin.
Ghost will be heating up even more with this flashy BlackCell variant. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Horangi – Bombast

Horangi's season four Bombast skin.
Horangi is ready for any situation with a full face mask and combat vest to boot. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Season four will last from Wednesday, June 14 to Wednesday, Aug. 2. With only seven weeks, players should get to grinding their battle passes and ranks before the end of the festivities.

