All known Easter Eggs in MW3 Zombies listed

Say what you want about the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Campaign, but the Zombies mode has never looked better, in my opinion. The island is so much fun to explore, and finding all the Easter Eggs was probably the most fun I’ve had with the game.

In this guide, I will tell you where to find all currently known MW3 Zombies Easter Eggs.

Wonder Weapons

Ray Gun. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

There are three wonder weapons to find in MW3 Zombies.

Ray Gun – If you played previous Zombies maps, you likely know all about this weapon. The Ray gun fires a single explosive beam that one-shots most smaller enemies. You can get this weapon from a mystery box as a random reward for completing contracts or you can craft it using a schematic.

– If you played previous Zombies maps, you likely know all about this weapon. The Ray gun fires a single explosive beam that one-shots most smaller enemies. You can get this weapon from a mystery box as a random reward for completing contracts or you can craft it using a schematic. Wonderwuffle WG2 – I adore this weapon. There’s nothing quite like destroying a group of zombies using chain-lightning damage. Just ensure you are far from the crowd of zombies before you use it because reloading can take forever. This can also be found in mystery boxes, crafted through schematics, or as a contract reward.

– I adore this weapon. There’s nothing quite like destroying a group of zombies using chain-lightning damage. Just ensure you are far from the crowd of zombies before you use it because reloading can take forever. This can also be found in mystery boxes, crafted through schematics, or as a contract reward. Scorcher – New to the game, the Scorcher leaves an energy trail and damages everything that touches it. Even better, you can charge the weapon and fire it downwards to fly into the air and escape a sticky situation. The Scorcher is a ton of fun. You can’t craft it or get it as a contract reward, but if you find it in the game, you’re in for a treat.

The Vault

To access the vault in MW3, you need to activate four transmitters that open the vault door, and three of the four transmitters are held by mini-bosses. After you kill all the mini-bosses and activate each transmitter, go back to the vault and enjoy all the loot. Oh, and be careful of The King, who is mimicking one of the loot chests in the vault.

Pay Respects

While you are exploring the western edge of the Tier Three zone, you may run across Mr. Peeks (the mangled stuffed rabbit) looking over a grave. Go to the grave and pay your respects. By doing this, you can downgrade your weapon. Why would you want to downgrade your weapon? Well, by downgrading your weapon, you also get back all the upgrade materials used. This can actually come in handy if you need materials quickly to upgrade another weapon.

Blood Burner. Screenshot by Dot Esports

I love this motorcycle. I don’t even need to ride to appreciate how amazing it looks. Fortunately, when you get on this motorcycle and ride it over unsuspecting zombies, it’s an even better treat. You can find it randomly spawned in the Tier Two zone. It’s pretty hard not to notice the vehicle because of its purple glow. As soon as you find it, get on and enjoy the ride.

Hellhound companions

These are especially helpful if you are playing solo. A friendly hellhound can attack enemies and even revive you. There are three tiers of friendly hellhounds you can have in the game. To summon them, find a burned-down dog house and summon a Hellhound by offering a Chunk of Flesh. You only need one chunk for a level one hellhound, but you’ll need four for the top tier one. Oh, and before you ask, YES, you can pet your Hellhound.

Death Perception Perk

Want to keyline obscure enemies, chests, and items? Then you need the Death Perception perk. To get this, you need to head to the northern section of the map and find a set of statues that look like three giant rings. Climb a nearby chimney, parachute from it, and fly through each of the rings in one go. If you manage this, a portal will open, and you will receive this perk. I honestly don’t even care about the perk that much, I just really like going through those rings. Don’t worry if you fail on your first go, it took me a while to get through all the rings.

Stamin-Up Perk

Stamin-Up location. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This one is just silly. Go to the Quandri Shopping Center on the southwest section of the map. It’s a large white apartment building that looks almost intact from the outside. If you go to the very bottom of the building to where the stairs are, you will find Mr Peeks again. As soon as you spot him, quickly run your way up to the top of the building. You need to get there as fast as possible for the perk to unlock. I don’t know how much time you have, but I think it’s about one minute. Regardless, I got the perk without even trying, so it’s safe to assume you have more than enough time to get there.

PHD Flopper Perk

Ever wanted to jump into a pool from a roof as a kid? Me too. Well, getting this perk lets me live that dream because that’s what we need to do at Shahin Manor. Climb on top of the Manor Roof, get a nice running start, and just jump and land into the Manor pool. As soon as you do, a portal will appear with the perk. Mr. Peeks will also be rooting for you from the pool’s edge.

Quick Revive Perk

Are you in the mood for a race? Mr Peeks certainly is. Get a fast vehicle, like the Blood Burner, and head for the highway near Al-Sada village. When you get to the highway, climb a nearby billboard, and you should see Mr Peeks sitting there overlooking the highway. Clearly, he wants to see how fast you can go. Climb down, get in your vehicle, and wait until you hear a quick laugh. Once you do, make your way to the next checkpoint. If you make it in time, a portal will open with the Quick Revive perk.

Tombstone Perk

Tombstone Perk location. Screenshot by Dot Esports

I don’t like how you get this perk. On the roof of Al-Dahr Estates, you may notice a crane in the distance. Use a sniper rifle to look over the crane and slowly look up until you spot Mr Peeks close to the top. Now, get ready for a jump scare. Ping Mr. Peets location, and he will appear right in front of your rifle scope, laughing. This scared the heck out of me. Luckily, the jump scare was worth it for the Tombstone Perk.

Jugger-Nog Perk

Super easy to get. Find Mr Peeks sitting at a campsite near the Al-Abboud Condos camping site. You may notice that the campfire isn’t lit, so use a Molotov or another flame weapon to light it. Mr Peeks will open a portal with your Jugger-Nog Perk.

Deadshot Daiquiri Perk

To get the Deadshot Daiquiri perk for free, head to Abtal Academy, and stand on a stone block outside the actual building, and lob a grenade through the top window. If you manage to get a grenade to do it just right, you’ll be awarded with this perk.

Speed Cola Perk

Head for Talanov Outpost, where the statue of a giant bird is. If you face it from the back, you’ll notice you can actually climb up to the top of the statue from the tail. You need to do this using a vehicle. So use any vehicle to make a ramp jump from the bird statue’s tail all the way to the top and beyond. If you do the jump correctly, you’ll get the Speed Cola Perk.