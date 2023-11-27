MW3 Zombies pay respect location: How to get free weapon upgrades

Modern Warfare 3 Zombies has plenty of upgrades to grind for as you complete contracts and missions—and there’s even a way to start the game with free weapon upgrades by simply paying respects!

Where to find the MW3 Zombies Pay Respect location The pay respect location in MW3 Zombies is located in the high-threat zone, the red area of the map, and can be found in the same place in every game—meaning you won’t need to be scrambling around in different locations trying to find it. High threats await. Screenshot by Dot Esports The specific position is shown in the image above and is located southwest of Old Town at the top of the destroyed castle. It is directly to the left of the Der Wunderfizz location and, in some rotations, is just above a Pack-A-Punch machine.

You’ll need to climb the steps to reach the top of the watchtower and look for a collection of weapons poking out of the ground, with two shotguns being the most prominent, as this is where the grave can be found.

How to use the pay respect location in MW3 Zombies

Once you approach the grave, you can interact with it (press F on PC) to pay respects and get some free weapon upgrades for your next match. However, there’s a catch. Using the pay respects system will strip your weapon of all its upgrades including Pack-a-Punch level, rarity upgrades, and ammo mods, and the materials will be given in return. You may not get back the same quality of materials. For example, I had a blue rarity gun but got back a green Aether Tool.

You can then exfil with those materials and keep them in your inventory for the start of your next match, where you can then use them again to upgrade your weapon without having to pay Essence or loot for items.

Don’t get downed like I did. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Is the pay respects location worth using?

It’s worth noting that using the pay respects location is only really worth it if you‘re ready to exfil. I’d recommend doing it if you had high-level upgrades on your gun and were looking to exit the game, otherwise, it’s really not worth it—especially as the high-threat zone can be extremely cruel.

Of course, once you’ve stripped your gun of its upgrades, you’ll find it much, much harder to defeat the zombies around you in the high-threat zone and may even struggle in the medium-threat zone. To counter this, I recommend traveling to the pay respect location via boat so you have a quick exit afterward.