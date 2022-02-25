GodLike Esports has signed Indian cricketer Rahul Tewatia

Indian esports organization GodLike Esports has signed professional cricket player, Rahul Tewatia, it revealed today.

Tewatia doesn’t have a gaming or esports background and his signing has come as a surprise. GodLike, which has primarily focused on esports talent with rosters in CoD: Mobile, Free Fire, and Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), hasn’t said what role the all-rounder will play in the org.

Nonetheless, cricket is the biggest sport in India and the signing will certainly boost GodLike’s popularity.

Tewatia plays for the Indian state of Haryana in domestic cricket. He has also played in several seasons of the franchised Indian Premier League (IPL), one of cricket’s most-watched Twenty20 (T20) leagues in the world. Most recently, the player was bought by Gujarat Titans for the 2022 IPL season.

GodLike Esports was founded in 2018 by former professional PUBG Mobile player and content creator Chetan “Kronten” Changude. The org is most famously known for its BGMI roster which features Suraj “Neyoo” Majumdar, Jonathan Amaral, Abhishek “ZGOD” Choudhary, and Vivek “ClutchGod” Horo. Abhijeet “Ghatak” Andhare is the coach for the team. The team recently signed Arshpreet “GiLL” Singh and Viren “VIRU” Mahipalsingh to its BGMI lineup as well.