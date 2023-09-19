Is Baldur’s Gate 3 down? Here’s how to check BG3 server status

Baldur’s Gate 3 is an adventure RPG released by Larian Studios that can be played either as a single-player or multiplayer experience. BG3 is among the most critically acclaimed games of 2023, though like all multiplayer games it is subject to occasional server issues and crashes.

Before you fight the Illithid threat on the Storm Coast with friends, you might want to check if BG3’s servers are fit for the job. Though you can still play single-player, down servers will prevent you from playing the multiplayer option. If you are trying to tell if BG3’s servers are down, here is what you can check.

How to check if BG3 servers are down

The easiest way to check if Baldur’s Gate 3 servers are down is by launching through Steam and checking on the game’s launcher. If BG3 is either down for maintenance or unavailable for any other reason, you will see an alert on the bottom right of the launcher. If servers are accessible, there will be no alert.

If there are no server issues, the bottom right corner will be clear of any alerts | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Whenever I am unsure if servers are down or not, I also find it useful to check Larian Studio’s social media accounts and website. Usually, whenever BG3 servers take a hit, there will be a surge of posts on the official Larian Studios forum page. You can also use Larian’s Twitter account to see any scheduled downtime.

Third-party channels are another means of checking BG3’s server status. Websites such as DownDetector take user-submitted reports whenever an application, ranging from BG3 to Reddit, goes down. Typically, whenever people are experiencing a widespread outage, DownDetector’s graph will see a significant uptick. BG3 also has an active Reddit community where users will likely report any widespread outages as well.

If servers are online and you are still having issues getting into BG3, then it might be time to troubleshoot what your exact issue might be.

