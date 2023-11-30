Behemoth Baldur’s Gate 3 patch requires 130 GB of free space, adds epilogue section, new play modes, and more

Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch Five just went live today and requires players to have at least 130 GB of space available for the download. The large patch is a 30 GB download, but the uncompressed size takes up a good chunk of your storage.

Larian Studios announced today, Nov. 30, that its upcoming patch will require over 130 GB of storage space to install fully. Due to how extensively the update changes the game, Larian Studios said on Twitter that players should consider uninstalling Baldur’s Gate 3 and redownloading the game’s patched version. PCGamer reported that Patch Five adds thousands of new lines of dialogue, a new epilogue set after the game’s ending, new difficulty modes, and so much more. When all things are considered, it’s no wonder the patch amounts to such a colossal size and that Larian suggests people simply uninstall and reinstall the base game.

BG3 is 2023’s biggest RPG. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Larian Studios (YouTube)

Larian Studios published a full list of patch notes on Steam, highlighting the following:

Spoiler warning

Baldur’s Gate 3 now has an epilogue set six months after the game’s ending, where players will meet new and established characters.

BG3 now has two new play modes: Honor Mode and Custom Mode.

The game’s Act Three got significant performance improvements, which was an issue raised by many in the community.

BG3 on the PS5 now has a dynamic resolution setting.

Enhanced performance on machines running low amounts of RAM and VRAM.

Korean localization.

The game finally has inventory management across all characters, even those that aren’t in your party. Now, you’ll no longer feel sorry when kicking Gale out of the group.

There’s a new fight at Ramazith’s Tower if players decide to betray Nightsong.

You can now pick up Orin’s outfit as loot and wear it, and it has an equally gruesome name and item description.

Apart from adding new content, Patch Five also introduces significant performance improvements to the game’s third Act, which is where players reported suffering the most significant decrease in FPS, myself included. Even top-tier rigs couldn’t handle the ambitious glory of the Baldur’s Gate megalopolis and its realistic simulation of a medieval city.

Baldur’s Gate 3‘s previous updates have all been ambitious in scope, but it appears Larian Studios has decided to take matters a step further, perfectly in time for the upcoming Game Awards. If the game wasn’t extensive enough, it’s bound to be now with so many additions—all of which are free of charge. It makes you wonder what an actual expansion pack for BG3 would look like, considering how much effort Larian puts into its routine patches that, though sporadic, have more content than some DLC-sized additions to mainstream titles.

The latest patch for Baldur’s Gate 3 is now live, so ensure you’ve got it all covered before jumping back into the realms of Faerun.