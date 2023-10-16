Baldur’s Gate 3’s actors have made themed playlists for you to listen to while you play

The Baldur’s Gate 3 voice actors cannot seem to get enough of their beloved characters and have now crafted character-specific playlists for players to enjoy.

The stellar cast behind the iconic voices of Larian’s behemoth RPG have continuously reprised their roles outside the game. Recently, they’ve joined up for a game of Dungeons and Dragons and have now gone to crafting highly specialized musical playlists. Talk about loving your job, eh?

Neil Newbon, the voice actor for BG3‘s Big Bad Vampire, decided to put in a lot of rocking and a lot of rolling in his 10-hour-long Astarion playlist. From the psychedelic, relaxing tone of the Doors to the mind-blowing heaviness of Disturbed, this playlist has it all for heavy rock enthusiasts. The running time of the playlist itself is also more than fitting, seeing as Astarion is a timeless being prowling the shadows of Faerun.

Full of bangers. Image via Larian Studios

For Halsin’s playlist, actor Dave Jones certainly emphasized the character’s infamous romance that players can experience firsthand. Or, should we say, first-paw. There are a lot of dreamy tones in this playlist, but Sam Smith’s Unholy stands out, as it rightfully should, considering Halsin’s druidic circumstances. The gentle and often furry giant’s dual nature of dreamlike trance and ferocious unholy beasthood are deeply explored with these tracks.

Samantha Béart (Karlach) completely and perfectly encapsulates what it means to be the Tiefling Barbarian with her specialized playlist. Heavy metal vibes, internal struggles, and a note of the emo 2000s are the crown jewels of her playlist.

Finally, Tim Downie (Gale) fantastically represents his character in his melancholic playlist. The Wizard of Waterdeep’s struggles of accidentally destroying the world come about beautifully through the many, lamenting classics.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is a phenomenal game that does genuine justice to vintage RPGs of ages past. But its status as a global hit would likely not be as possible without the work of its impressive cast, whose playlists can provide additional insight into the imagined, but frighteningly realistic, souls of BG3‘s main characters.

Happy listening, all you Faerun adventurers.

About the author