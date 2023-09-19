Baldur’s Gate 3 voice actors are bringing their characters to life in new DnD stream

Some of Baldur’s Gate 3’s most iconic characters are being brought to life by the cast with a Dungeons and Dragons game planned for Sept. 22 on Twitch, with High Rollers DnD.

Many fans of both the video and roleplay game dreamt of it, and it’s actually happening. Six voice actors from the game will play the character they gave life to in a DnD oneshot on Friday, Sept. 22 at 3pm CT on the High Rollers Twitch channel.

This Friday at 7pm BST, join the cast of Baldur's Gate 3 for a D&D adventure with @HighRollersDnD! Tune in at https://t.co/UpAKWb6HD7 pic.twitter.com/fLOhr8BFke — Larian Studios (@larianstudios) September 18, 2023

The voice actors for Shadowheart, Gale, Karlach, Astarion, Wyll, and Lae’Zel will all play their respective characters in the live game of DnD, with Mark “Sherlock” Hulmes from High Rollers DnD as the Dungeon Master.

It’s still unclear what the oneshot will entail, and whether the story will refer to some part of BG3’s quests. Players will have to wait and discover it themselves when the game airs on Friday.

High Rollers DnD confirmed a VOD will be available to those who won’t be able to watch the game live. They were “approached by Larian Studios” to make this game happen, and fans are delighted at the prospect.

Both communities are obviously closely linked, as BG3 was inspired by the universe and gameplay of DnD. While many fans were waiting for this to happen, others have said they would watch their first DnD game ever with the livestream, having discovered its universe through the video game. “I guess I’ll be watching my first DnD livestream,” wrote the top comment under the announcement’s Reddit thread.

Players who cannot wait for Friday’s livestream can also tune in on Wednesday, Sept. 20 at 3pm CT to watch the livestream or Astarion’s voice actor Neil Newbon’s with the writer of the same beloved vampire, Stephen Rooney for a surprising crossover.

