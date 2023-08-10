Baldur’s Gate 3 reminds players of one classic game—and it’s not BG2

Baldur’s Gate 3 has been on everyone’s minds lately, and players feel like the game reminds them of another classic RPG—but they don’t mean Baldur’s Gate 2.

Players see a lot of similarities between BG3 and the classic 2009 title Dragon Age: Origins. They claim that playing the newest Larian Studios production feels a lot like enjoying DA:O, and we must admit, they do have a point.

“BG3 is what I wanted the DAO sequels to be,” one top comment reads. Another pointed out the similarity is more than reasonable since Bioware, the creators of DA:O, were also responsible for creating the first and second titles in Baldur’s Gate franchise. With that said, many hope Larian Studios, developers of BG3, stay independent and continue creating games as successful as their latest production.

“I know it’s kinda ironic, since BG came first and DA:O was in many ways intended to be a spiritual successor to them, but DA:O happened to be a very formative CRPG experience for me as a teenager, and now Larian’s BG3 reminds me of it, a lot,” another comment reads.

All in all, those who have played both games should have no issues spotting the similarities. Both games allow players to shape their own story and involve fighting some demon-esque forces. They need you to create a party of four, and each character feels fleshed out and real. I’m finding myself getting attached to some of my charismatic companions in BG3, like Wyll and Karlach, and I remember how I couldn’t replace Morrigan or Alistair with anyone in DA:O.

Naturally, there are also differences. DA:O’s combat wasn’t turn-based, although for the best experience and better outcome of your battles, it was mandatory to pause the game all the time and decide the next moves of each of your party members.

Either way, I’m getting sucked into BG3’s world and gameplay similar to how I did when I was just a kid trying my best to save the world from Darkspawn in DA:O.

