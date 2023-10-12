Baldur’s Gate 3 players amazed by yet another example of Larian’s attention to detail

We are sure you missed this one.

Baldur’s Gate 3 has thrilled its fans with the attention level aimed toward details, and as months pass, players are still finding features they didn’t know existed.

In a Reddit thread from Oct. 12, players praised the replayability and amount of new things you can discover with every new playthrough.



You know a game is great when you continue to discover new things a long time after finishing your first playthrough. These kinds of features are what separate good games from masterpieces and keep players coming back for more.

In Baldur’s Gate 3, you can find several cutscenes and features that will only happen if you do a specific action at a specific time and location, making it truly unique. This time, players tried returning from Act 2 to the Act 1 area.

When you are at the part where the assault on Moonrise Towers after the Temple of Sharr commences, you cannot return to Act One as its fast travel points disappear. However, if you try to do this on foot, going all the way back to zone lines, you get a cutscene where the Emperor talks to you psychically, telling you, “It is extremely important we stay and fight Kethric Thorn while he is weak!”

At this point, you step back—or do you? If you continue attempting to enter the Act One area, after a few attempts, the Emperor thinks that it was a mistake to trust your party and decides to drop protection. This leads to an early end for your story, as the Absolute finds the party and takes them over.

“Here I have another beautiful detail I haven’t noticed during three playthroughs. Such things make it so good, even with all its flaws,” writes one player, summing up our thoughts perfectly.

The wonderful attention to detail by Larian continues to amaze us as we play the game repeatedly, looking for different outcomes, interactions, and little details like these.

About the author