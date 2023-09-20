Baldur’s Gate 3 has a brutal hidden ending for players who lose a specific item

The third installment of the Baldur’s Gate franchise is well known for its vast array of choices that carry consequences big and small. One choice, that’s hard to make, admittedly, has devastating consequences.

Note: Spoilers are included in this article.

This quest takes place at the end of Act Three, which is considered the final Act of the game, and it offers you a choice of giving the Netherstone to the Emperor or keeping them for yourself.

Due to the Netherstone being a quest item, Baldur’s Gate 3 prevents you from discarding one during your quest for the Emperor, but it does not prevent you from putting a Netherstone inside a container and throwing it, which in turn destroys it.

If you do this, a cutscene is triggered, in which you realize that you have made a grave mistake, the Emperor lifts his protection and transforms you into his slave.

When the cutscene ends, a pop-up menu appears, which says “A Netherstone is lost. The only path leads to her…” and you are forced to restart the game from the previous checkpoint.

This cutscene is truly rare, but as with gamers and their curiosity, they have found a way of doing what they are told not to do, Baldur’s Gate 3 predicted this and prepared a nice hidden cutscene for this event.

This hidden cutscene in Baldur’s Gate 3 is only one of the numerous potential outcomes, scenarios, and endings that Baldur’s Gate 3 offers, which has garnered much praise from players, as it offers numerous hours of fun, exploration, and replayability.

About the author