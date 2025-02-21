Avowed, Pillars of Eternity fans desperate to explore more of Eora just got good news from Obsidian

Obsidian Entertainment is “happy” with how Avowed‘s sales are turning up, though they did not provide concrete numbers, a new report indicates. Carrie Patel, the game’s director, also commented on the game’s rocky road to launch, saying that she would like to revisit the world of Eora.

According to a Feb. 21 report by Bloomberg‘s Jason Schreier, Avowed had a less-than-stellar journey from concept to launch, having started development all the way back in 2018 only for the initial project to be completely canned. After Xbox purchased Obsidian, Avowed had to be started over, with a new game director brought on board. The game was downsized and changed, but luckily things turned out well, as Obsidian told Schreier it was “happy with sales so far,” but concrete figures weren’t mentioned. Game director Patel, who led the project after development was rebooted, said more games could be built upon Avowed‘s foundation and that she “would love to see us do more with it.”

Avowed is Obsidian’s first game published under the Xbox Games Studios brand. Image via Obsidian Entertainment

Patel added how the team that was constructed to build Avowed now has the “strength and muscle memory” that could potentially deliver on a sequel or other project set in Eora. This was Obsidian’s third mainline game set in the universe first conceived for Pillars of Eternity, which was then continued with a direct sequel. It is certain that a massive world is right there for the taking, with potentially new games exploring previously unknown sides of this magical realm. Patel wasn’t precise as to what kind of game could be built upon the foundations set by Avowed, though it could be anything ranging from another Bethesda-esque action-RPG to a full-blown cRPG following the tradition of the Pillars of Eternity games.

Understandably, another title in Eora would take some time. Obsidian is currently pre-occupied with developing The Outer Worlds 2 and aiming to launch it this year.

Either way, Avowed seems to be on the road to success. Though it’s yet to encapsulate a massive audience on Steam, peaking at around 18,000 players according to SteamDB, its presence on Game Pass and consoles is hard to deny. Xbox has been pushing Game Pass and multi-platform releases with speed lately, agreeing to bring even the most coveted console exclusives to rival platforms like the PlayStation.

On that note, Avowed still isn’t available on Sony’s consoles, but given that Forza Horizon 5 is moving to the PS5, it feels like just a matter of time before Obsidian’s action-RPG follows suit.

