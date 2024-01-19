What platforms is Avowed on?

This new fantasy world is only available on a few platforms.

Avowed is a first-person action-adventure game developed by Obsidian Entertainment. Considering the studio’s track record, many long time fans are curious to know which platforms Avowed will release on.

Recommended Videos

Developed by the company behind games such as Fallout: New Vegas and The Outer Worlds, Avowed is the team’s latest project, alongside an Indiana Jones project still in the works as well. First revealed in 2020, we are finally closing in on the release date, as Obsidian announced the game’s eventual launch in Fall 2024.

Still, there are plenty of questions left around Avowed before its release. If you are trying to see which platforms will host Avowed, here’s what you need to know.

What Platforms is Avowed be available on?

You won’t be able to find it everywhere. Image by Obsidian Entertainment.

Avowed will be available to purchase and play on PC and Xbox Series X|S. The game’s official release announcement also revealed that it will be available on Xbox Game Pass.

Though it is unclear exactly when Avowed will arrive on the Game Pass, we can expect it either to drop at launch or shortly after release. Unfortunately for PlayStation users, your best bet is to get the game on PC, as it does not appear like Avowed will come to the PlayStation any time soon.

Avowed was first revealed in 2020 and has since gone through many changes during its time in development. Though the game was initially a multiplayer focused game, Obsidian decided to stray away from this idea and return to the traditional RPG that helped the studio achieve its current fame.

Flaunting a mysterious fantasy world that I can’t wait to cast and slash my way through, Avowed follows the custom player character as you adventure through a plagued landscape. With monsters and people alike attacking the main character in the trailer, it’s clear there will be no shortage of action once Avowed drops.