All voice actors in Avowed

Avowed has an interesting lineup of characters, all of whom have unique stories to tell. Most of these characters are voiced by seasoned voice actors with years of experience to bring life to game characters.

Every voice actor in Avowed

While there aren’t many major voiced characters in the game, we were blessed with some excellent performances. Here are all the major characters and their voice actors in Avowed.

Sargamis

Sargamis is an ambitious Oracle. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Sargamis is the Godlike Oracle you encounter during the mission “Dawntreader.” He is an ambitious Oracle obsessed with the Splinter of Eothas relic and his quest to bring back Eothas. Sargamis’ fate heavily depends on your actions and what you do with the relic. Sargamis is voiced by seasoned and famed voice actor Matthew Mercer, who’s had countless roles in video games, anime, and other media. He notably voices Vincent Valentine in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, Goro Majima in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, Ganondorf in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and many more.

Ilora

Ilora is a prisoner in need. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Ilora is one of the earliest characters you’ll meet in Avowed. She’s found in the first fort of the game as a prisoner during the mission “On Strange Shores.” Whether or not to free her is one of the first choices you make as a player, and depending on your choice, she may become a friend or foe. Ilora is voiced by Katy Towsend, who is no stranger to the gaming industry. Townsend notably voices Maddie in Arcane, Cait in Fallout 4, Suvi Anwar in Mass Effect: Andromeda, and Charly in Call of Duty: Waraone and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

Kai

Kai is a loyal companion. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Kai is a member of the Aumaua, a semi-aquatic race in Avowed, who quickly becomes one of your companions. Not only is he strong, but he’s also endearing, incredibly kind, and a great friend to always have at your side. Kai is voiced by Brandon Kenner, a seasoned actor with numerous roles in various types of media, including video games. He’s known for roles such as Garrus Vakarian in the Mass Effect trilogy, Salmael in Persona 5 Tactica, Howler in Dishonored 2, Harold Caldwell in L.A. Noire, and much more.

Marius

Marius is a skilled hunter and companion. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Another companion in Avowed, Marius is a capable Ranger skilled in stealth and ranged attacks. He was born in the Living Lands and learned how to survive and thrive in the wilderness with his hunter and tracker skills. Marius is voiced by Scott Whyte and is another seasoned voice actor who’s had a slew of roles in many series and video games. He’s known to voice Crash Bandicoot in Crash Bandicoot 4, Rathma in Diablo 4, Crow Armbrust in The Legend of Heroes: Kai no Kiseki, Spartan Vettel in Halo Infinite, and many more.

Yatzli

Yatzli is a skilled wizard. Image via Obsidian Entertainment

Yatzli is yet another possible companion you will run into in Avowed. Despite her small frame, she is a powerful wizard who can use devastating spells ranging from stunning enemies to exploding them. She also has an outgoing and boisterous personality and provides some positivity to your party. Yatzli is voiced by Anjali Bhimani, a seasoned actor with roles in TV series, movies, and video games. Some of her notable roles include Symmetra in Overwatch 2, Izel in Diablo 4, Saveri in Moonbreaker, Kala in Indivisible, and more.

Giatta

Giatta is a capable Animancer. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Giatta Castell is one of the last companions you meet upon reaching Emerald Stair. She hails from Fior mes Ivèrno. She lost her parents in a lab accident, but this tragedy has not prevented her from studying science and becoming a powerful Animancer. She’s a wizard who helps your party by healing, shielding, and supplying buffs. Giatta is voiced by Mara Junot, who has had voice roles in many games. This includes Sindel, Sareena, and Cris in Mortal Kombat 1 and Lisa in Genshin Impact.

