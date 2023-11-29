Is Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora on PS5?

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is right around the corner and will provide a Na’vi adventure for fans—but will PlayStation 5 players miss out?

Having already missed out on Starfield this year, PS5 gamers may be wondering if Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is another game that will slip through their grasp as a Microsoft exclusive. You don’t need to wonder anymore, as we’ve got the answer here.

Will Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora release on PS5?

Good news for gamers. Image via Ubisoft

Yes, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will be released on PlayStation 5 on Dec. 7, the same day as the title releases on Xbox Series X|S and PC. Whether you want to dive into the story, explore the open world of Pandora, or hunt for Trophies, you’ll be able to do whatever you like on the PS5 version of the game—and you’ll also benefit from some exclusive features.

Players can benefit from adaptive triggers, haptic feedback, and 3D audio in the PS5 version of the game, while those on Microsoft platforms or PCs will not have those features. However, it’s not clear how much this will impact gameplay.

PS5 players will also receive another bonus exclusive to their platform with the Aranahe Warrior Pack, which provides a character cosmetic set and a weapon cosmetic set that ties to the Aranahe—a clan of peaceful weavers who “will guide you for your first flight”.

While Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will be released across multiple platforms, there is bad news for players on old-gen consoles like the PS4, however, and Nintendo Switch, as none of those platforms will be able to play the game.