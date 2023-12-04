Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora releases for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation on Dec. 7—and given the game’s hefty 90GB size, it’s time to start thinking about preloading plans. Read on to learn how you can preload Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora on your platform of choice to make sure you’re able to play the moment the game becomes available.

How to preload Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora on PS5

If you’re going to be playing Ubisoft’s highly anticipated RPG on PlayStation 5, the preload process is the same as for any other game. If this also happens to be your first time preloading on PS5, don’t worry—here is exactly how to:

Go to Games Library from the PS5 home screen.

from the PS5 home screen. Locate Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora and select Countdown Timer .

. From this page, you will see an option to automatically download the game once preloading becomes available.

Follow those steps, and you’re good to go. Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will begin preloading as soon as the option is available without you having to do anything else.

How to preload Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora on Xbox Series X/S

If you will be playing Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora on Xbox, the preloading process is very simple.

Go to the Xbox Store on your console.

on your console. Search for and select Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.

Select the pre-install option from the game’s store page.

If you follow these steps and don’t see the option to pre-install Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, it means the game isn’t available for preloading yet. Check back within 48 hours of the game’s launch, and the option should be there.

Bow beats RDA. Image via Ubisoft

How to preload Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora on PC

On PC, there are two different distributors for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora; Ubisoft Connect and Epic Games. The process for preloading is very similar for both.

Preloading on Ubisoft Connect

To preload Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora via Ubisoft Connect:

Go to the Games tab.

tab. Right-click on Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora and select Install.

If you don’t have the option to install the game, it means that it isn’t yet available for preloading. Check back within 48 hours of the Dec 7 release date, and the option should be there.

Preloading on Epic Games

Epic Games has a nearly identical preloading process as Ubisoft Connect:

Go to the Library tab.

tab. Click on Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora to automatically begin downloading the game.

When can you preload Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora?

While Ubisoft has not released an official preload date for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora just yet, it will most likely be around 48 hours before the game’s Dec. 7 launch. Other Ubisoft titles, including Far Cry and Assassin’s Creed, have followed this 48-hour formula, and there isn’t any reason to believe that Avatar will be any different. More than likely, you will be able to preload Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora beginning Dec 5. Of course, you will need to have pre-ordered any version of the game before you can preload it.