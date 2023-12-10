Ingredient gathering plays a major role in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, and Moss is one of the most commonly needed ingredients when it comes to crafting new Na’vi weapons and gear.

There are tons of different places to find Moss in this game, and in fact, there are tons of different types of Moss scattered throughout the different regions of Pandora. However, you don’t need to worry about all the different kinds in different locations—you just need one reliable and consistent source.

Here’s how to get Moss in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.

The best place to get Moss in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

You may need an Ikran for some of this moss. Image via Ubisoft

There are a couple of different types of Moss that can all be used to craft new Torso Gear in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, but not all mosses are created equal. Depending on where you are in the game and what regions you have access to, the question of where you should be searching for moss will have a different answer.

First and foremost, you should make sure that you are using your Hunter’s Guide. The Hunter’s Guide has an entry for Moss under Materials, from which you can see all the different kinds of Moss that you have discovered so far—as well as where each variant is likely to be found and what stats each variant offers when used for crafting.

The next sections of this article will walk you through where to find the best qualities of a few different types of moss—but you should know that I learned all of this information using the Hunter’s Guide and trial and error alone. It really is an invaluable resource.

Kinglor Forest—Sky Moss

If you’re gathering Moss within the Kinglor Forest, Sky Moss is going to be your best and easiest solution. While most recipes for Torso Gear will say “any Moss” as a component, there is actually a powerful Torso Recipe earned by completing enough Sarentu Totems that calls for Sky Moss specifically. Even if you don’t need the Moss for this specific recipe, it does remain the best moss that can be found in Kinglor Forest.

To find the highest quality of Sky Moss, you will need to use your Ikran. Superior and Exquisite Sky Moss spawns in plenty on the floating mountains above Shadow Wood, which is in the southwest corner of Kinglor Forest. The area is clearly labeled on your map, so you shouldn’t have to do any guesswork. Use your Ikran to fly up to the floating mountains above Shadow Wood, and you’ll find several Sky Moss harvesting points on each of the rocks. You should also make sure to pin Sky Moss as a tracked ingredient using your Hunter’s Guide so that Sky Moss will be highlighted when you use Na’vi Senses.

Get your sky moss here. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

I’ve found that it’s difficult to see Sky Moss with Na’vi senses while still on your Ikran, so I don’t recommend trying to do fly-bys of different sky mountains in an attempt to locate Sky Moss before landing. If you pick any old sky mountain in this region that is on the larger side, there is an almost 100 percent guarantee that it will contain several Sky Moss nodes.

The ideal condition for gathering Sky Moss is Rain.

Upper Plains—Creeping Moss

The Upper Plains offers a different kind of Moss that has better health stats when used to craft Torso Gear, but it is also a little bit less reliable and consistent to locate. Unlike Sky Moss, which has a very clear and contained area in which Superior and Exquisite variations spawn, Creeping Moss can theoretically be anywhere in the Upper Plains. Luckily, there are some great ways to expedite your search for Creeping Moss.

Creeping Moss can be found on the sides or tops of Petrified Trees in the Upper Plains. Petrified Trees spawn in plenty in the Shattered Forest Biome, which is conveniently small. There is a Shattered Forest in the northwest corner of the Upper Plains, and another on the far west region of the Upper Plains. Both Shattered Forest locations have the same spawn chances of higher tier Creeping Moss, so it does not matter which you pick. Personally, I suggest the northwest location, as it is closer to the “main region” of the Upper Plains that quests will frequently bring you to.

The circles were freehanded with a mouse, FYI. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you are in the Shattered Forest Biome, you need to find a Petrified Tree. This can conveniently be done using your Na’vi Senses for certainty—and visually, you’re looking for the huge, upright trees that almost look more similar to a giant stone pillar than a tree. Rare Creeping Moss grows closer to the tops of these Petrified Trees, so generally speaking, the higher up on a Petrified Tree you are, the better.

The Moss itself will always have a precarious little ledge for you to stand on and harvest it, but you will still need your Ikran and a great deal of caution to secure your landing on these tiny ledges.

Found one! Screenshot by Dot Esports

As for the ideal harvesting Condition, you’re after Creeping Moss that is “Sheltered From Wind,” and I’m sorry to say that I wasn’t able to get this Condition down to a science. All Petrified Trees have a very slight slant that indicates which direction the wind was hitting them from for the duration of their petrification, however, this slant doesn’t seem consistent for earning the Sheltered From Wind gathering bonus. Sometimes I got it, sometimes I didn’t, and I wasn’t ever able to figure out exactly what was different each time.

How to get Exquisite Moss in any location

The locations I’ve explained above are the best ones to get rarer variations of both Sky Moss and Creeping Moss, however, there are still things that you can and should do to increase your chances of getting Exquisite Moss.

We’ve written a comprehensive guide on finding Exquisite ingredients, but the most important thing is that you lower global pollution levels by taking down RDA facilities. Every time you reach a new milestone of lowered pollution, a passive world effect is granted, and many of these effects increase the likelihood of Exquisite materials spawning.