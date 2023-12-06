How to fish in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Ubisoft’s latest action RPG may not allow you to customize your character’s path as much as some other RPGs, but the side activities feel nearly endless. There are dozens of ways that you can interact with Pandora in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, but fishing in an option that many players might not know about.

Fishing in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, explained

There are a few different ways that you can fish in this game. You can:

Shoot any fish with your bow.

Fish from the back of your Ikran.

Find a fishing spot to make life easier.

There are no fishing poles in Frontiers of Pandora—your bow or your Ikran will always be how fish are caught (you can technically use a gun, but that will cause the Disharmony debuff to be applied). Fishing from the back of your Ikran requires a skill within the Rider Skill Tree, and will cause your Ikran to immediately consume whatever it catches. This is great for keeping your Ikran’s Energy up, but if you want to use your catch to cook a meal, you will want to use your bow for fishing instead of your Ikran.

How to find fishing spots in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

You don’t technically need a designated fishing spot to fish in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, but they’re easy enough to locate and will make life significantly easier. Fishing spots can be found in almost every lake or river in Pandora, and can be recognized by characteristic circles of rippling water. If you use your Na’vi senses to inspect one of these ripples, you will see that it is labelled as a fishing spot.

I see you, and I thank you. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to catch fish

Once you have actually found a fishing spot, the rest is simple. Use your Long Bow (or any other weapon, but the Long Bow is the easiest for fishing) and aim at the fishing spot. Shooting an arrow into a fishing spot doesn’t guarantee a catch—you must first wait for your reticle to turn red. If you look closely, you can actually see fish swimming in small circles in every spot, and you can visually aim at and shoot a fish this way. With that said, it’s much easier to just wait for your reticle to turn red while aiming an arrow at a fishing spot.

Once you’ve shot a fish, you must swim into the lake or river and retrieve it—the fish will not be automatically looted.

How to use fish in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Fish have a few different uses in this game, but the two primary ones are:

For cooking recipes

For feeding your Ikran

If you want to use a fish to feed your Ikran, you do not need to cook it first. If the fish is for you, head to any Cooking Station, where you can pair it with any other single ingredient to discover and make new cooking recipes. I’ve found that fish most often pairs well with fruit, and doesn’t typically pair well with meat.