How to complete Gatherer Gone in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Gatherer Gone isn’t a particularly long side quest in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, but the inclusion of the infamous Investigation mechanic means it can be difficult to complete.

Like all Investigation quests, there isn’t really much information that leads you to link clues to one another—it’s more of a guessing and checking kind of gig. Unless that is, you have the help of a certain guide. Read on to learn how to complete the side quest Gatherer Gone in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.

How to start Gatherer Gone in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

This side quest can be picked up early on in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora—as soon as you reach the Aranahe Home Tree, you can start this quest. To do so, all you need to do is speak with Neytu, who is found pretty much dead center in the first large open room within the Aranahe Home Tree.

When you speak with Neytu, she will explain her sister, Vu’an, recently embarked on a gathering voyage, and hasn’t returned. Neytu will ask you to help locate Vu’an, starting with asking around at her last known location: Shaded Grove.

First objective: Ask the people at Shaded Grove Camp about Vu’an

Shaded Grove has a Na’vi encampment you can fast travel to, however, if you haven’t already been there because of the Gatherer Gone quest, odds are you haven’t discovered the location. Shaded Grove is located south of Gossamer Lake, just beneath a river that runs parallel to the lake.

Once you arrive in the encampment, you need to speak with Lurei, who is on the wooden platform built out of the side of a tree and is right in the middle of playing a mean bongo drum. Lurei will explain she too is concerned about Vu’an, as there is no way she would be able to hear such a sick beat and not return to the encampment at once. Right…

In any event, Lurei deducts Vu’an must be north of Wisdowm Lake, or else she would have been able to hear the music, which in turn would have prompted her return.

Second objective: Locate and investigate Vu’an’s gathering spot

Wisdom Lake (and by proxy Vu’ans gathering spot) is a deadshot north of the Shaded Grove encampment. Use your Ikran to soar over Wisdom Lake, and you will find the spot where Vu’an had been gathering herbs right on the northern shore of Wisdom Lake. Once you arrive, you will see signs of a fight, and an investigation will be necessary.

Thankfully, this investigation is on the shorter side—there are only four total clues that form two sets of two. To complete the investigation, you must pair the clues as such:

Link the Slashed herb bag clue to the Dead Viperwolf clue. The Slashed herb bag is found underneath the raised-up fallen tree where the investigation begins. The Dead Viperwolf is pinned to a tree about 15 meters northwest of the Slashed herb bag.

Link the Scattered arrows clue to the Broken bow clue. The Scattered arrows can be found 10 or so meters west of the fallen tree where the investigation began. The Broken bow is north of the fallen tree near the Dead Viperwolf.

After finding and correctly matching the four clues, you will surmise Vu’an was attacked by Viperwolves, and you can follow the scent of her herb bag to find out where she went. I’m really not sure why you needed to know all of that before tracking her scent, but alas.

Third objective: Track the scent of the herbs

Use your Na’vi Senses after completing the investigation, and you can’t miss the scent trail that will now run straight through the herb gathering spot above Wisdom Lake. You must follow this trail to the north, where you will find Vu’an nearby.

The trial leads into the woods north of Wisdom Lake, and after only about 100 meters, you will find Vu’an taking shelter next to two fires. She will explain that she was indeed attacked by Viperwolves, only they had clearly been tortured and driven mad by the RDA. Vu’an wants you to put the Viperwolves out of their misery.

Fourth objective: Defeat the Viperwolf pack leaders

As soon as you are done speaking with Vu’an, the first round of Viperwolf attacks will begin. Three pack leaders must be defeated, but they don’t all spawn at the same time. You need to take out the packs and their leaders in rounds, and it shouldn’t be too difficult to do so.

You can use your Na’vi Senses to inspect each Viperwolf and identify the pack leaders, as they will be the Mature Viperwolves. However, I found it easier to simply kill them all. It’s not like the beta Viperwolves aren’t suffering. If you want to speed up the spawn rate of the packs, you can head north on the large root Vu’an is taking shelter beneath. When you get into the first clearing, all of the packs and their leaders will spawn.

After you have defeated the pack leaders, Gatherer Gone is basically finished—you just need to hand it in. Speak to Vu’an, and she will tell you to meet back at Aranahe Home Tree, where she will be waiting next to Neytu.

Gather Gone quest reward

After defeating the Viperwolf pack leaders and speaking with Vu’an, return to Aranahe Home Tree. When you arrive, Vu’an will now be waiting next to Neytu where you started the quest initially. Speak with Vu’an, and Gatherer Gone will be marked as complete. You will receive:

Vu’ans Sleeve (Armguard and Crafting Recipe).

(Armguard and Crafting Recipe). One skill point

Three Clan Favor

The Gatherer Gone Body Paint pattern.

Vu’ans Sleeve isn’t a very good Armguard at all, but the Body Paint pattern makes it all worth it if you ask me.