How to claim Ultimate Pack rewards in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is finally here and players with the Ultimate Edition can earn some extra goodies—but how do you claim items from the Ultimate Pack?

Ubisoft’s sprawling open-world adventure offers a tonne of lore and beautiful environments to explore and the bonuses from the Ultimate Pack will make you truly look the part—although some NPCs may still criticize your clothing choices.

We’ll put that down to jealousy though and you can flaunt your looks over others as soon as you claim your Ultimate Pack rewards—and we’ve detailed the process of doing so below.

How to claim your Ultimate Pack rewards in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Access your pouch through this screen. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Thankfully, the process of obtaining Ultimate Pack rewards in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is relatively simple—although you won’t be able to claim your rewards instantly and will have to complete the game’s prologue first. Fortunately, this doesn’t take too long and you’ll soon have the entire world to explore.

Once the prologue of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is completed, you can claim your Ultimate Pack rewards by following these steps:

Open your character screen from the pause menu Select “Pouch” At the bottom of the “Pouch” screen, click the “Mail” option Select each item in your “Mail” and click claim Return to your inventory, the items will now be available to view and equip

Unfortunately, you’ll find that you will quickly outgrow each of the items and will need to loot better gear, but you can still retain the look from your reward items via the “Cosmetics” section in the inventory when you change gear.

By doing this, you can have the bonuses of the better gear you have looted by your character while still showing the cosmetics from the Ultimate Pack.