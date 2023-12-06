Can you change Ikran color in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora?

The Ikran are an important part of the Na’vi culture and the planet of Pandora, and as you’d expect, they play a major part in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.

When you finally get access to the Ikran mount, you’re given a few decisions to make—one of these is how it looks. There are five different color options to choose from that can be used to personalize your new flying accomplice.

Like any decision, sometimes we change our minds and want something different. If that is what you’re thinking about with the Ikran you chose in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, here is what you need to know.

How to change Ikran color in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora?

So many options. Image via Ubisoft

You can change the color of your Ikran after unlocking different patterns within the gear menu.

Once you unlock your own Ikran mount, here is exactly what you need to do so that you can change up the look on the go.

Open the character menu .

. Choose your Ikran on the far left.

on the far left. Below the gear options, you will see the pattern option .

. Change patterns to change the color of your Ikran.

By default, you will only have the color you chose initially available, but over time you can unlock more patterns that will allow you to spice things up. With this being the case, we still suggest making your choice carefully when bonding with your Ikran.

Unlike the color, the name of your Ikran is permanent so please keep that in mind when doing the bonding process.