Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora: Cosmetics and appearances, explained

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora has tons of different gear options with different stats and appearances, meaning the vibe your Na’vi gives off is subject to constant change.

As is usually the case with open-world RPG games, you can definitely find yourself in awkward middle stages where your fashion looks like a mixture of elite warrior gear and hand-me-downs as you level up and replace certain pieces before others. Thankfully, Frontiers of Pandora allows you to make cosmetic changes without affecting your stats.

How to change your gear’s appearance in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Maybe you want to look more like a Resistance member and less like a Na’vi. Maybe the opposite is true. Maybe you love the way Zeswa gear looks, but you’ve just crafted way better armor. Whatever your reasoning may be, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora allows you to change the look of all equipped gear without changing the stats of whatever you have equipped. If you’re familiar with WoW—yes, it is exactly like Transmogrifying.

To change the appearance of your gear, all you need to do is go to the Character menu tab, select any piece of gear, and then select Cosmetics in the bottom left corner of the screen.

The Cosmetics menu has two sub-menus within it: Cosmetics and Visuals.

Lookin’ sharp. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The difference between Cosmetics and Visuals

Practically speaking, there isn’t a difference between Cosmetics and Visuals. That is, both will have the same effect—they will change the appearance of your gear to whatever Cosmetic or Visual you have selected without altering the stats of your gear at all.

The actual difference between the two is Cosmetics come from the Store, and are not actual items. Any Cosmetic Pack you purchase with Tokens will appear under this tab. Visuals, on the other hand, are reflective of actual items. Once you find a piece of gear, its appearance will now be included in the Visuals tab, regardless of whether or not you keep that piece of gear in your Inventory.

I’m glad to say while Cosmetic items under the Utilities tab of the store do have actual stats, they are all dogwater. There is no pay-to-win going on in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora—simply a somewhat concerning amount of paid Cosmetic items.

Is this too much? It feels like too much. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Material and Tint

On the bottom right of the Cosmetics tab, you will also see two indicators for Material and Tint. You can unlock new Materials and Tints by crafting gear with different ingredients. For example, many crafting recipes will say something like “any shell” as one of the ingredients. Whenever you use a new unique type of shell to craft a variant of that gear, you will permanently unlock that Material type as a Cosmetic option for your gear. The same is true of Tint, which follows the same rule but functions from Rarity rather than ingredients.

The differences Material and Tint make to your overall look are slim, however, I have found matching these up across all your different pieces of gear definitely does add an overall sleek and put-together vibe.