Astro’s Playroom gets trophies, update after sequel announcement

Astro’s Playroom has just received a special update to celebrate the release of its upcoming sequel, which is set to launch in September 2024 on the PlayStation 5.

Recommended Videos

Developed by Japan Studio’s ASOBI Team, Astro’s Playroom launched as a free pre-installed game on the PS5 in November 2020. It quickly became a standout title, showcasing the DualSense controller’s features and celebrating PlayStation’s legacy.

The update, which became available on June 8, offers all PS5 users new goodies, missions, and trophies to collect. The additional content takes about an hour to complete.

Load up your game. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Upon logging into Astro’s Playroom, you will be greeted with a message announcing that a mysterious portal has opened in the PS LABO, hinting at an upcoming new Astro Bot game. The message also mentions the addition of new Gatcha collectibles.

In the PS LABO, you can discover a new Mission Room inside the portal, which features a countdown timer leading up to the release of Astro’s next adventure on September 6, 2024.

In addition to the new collectibles and hidden rooms, you can also embark on four new missions to rescue Special Bots stranded in the GPU. With five new trophies to earn, as shared by Wario on X, expect plenty of rescuing action in Astro’s Playroom.

Exciting goodies. Image via PlayStation

The sequel, Astro Bot, is scheduled for release in September and marks ASOBI’s most ambitious game to date, featuring cameos from God of War and other PlayStation-exclusive characters. The game is now available for preorder, and those doing so for the Physical Standard Edition will receive a charming poster and some in-game rewards.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy