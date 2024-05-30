Astro Bot hovering above a PlayStation 5.
When does Astro Bot release?

Astro Bot is just around the corner.
Astro Bot, a bold adventure sequel set in the wide Sony universe, looks like a fantastic and fun-filled title. After it was announced on May 30 at the Sony State of Play, many are wondering when it’s actually going to hit PlayStation stores.

What is the Astro Bot release date?

Kratos in Astro Bot.
Riding a DualSense controller into the sunset? Now that’s what I call awesome. Image via Sony

Players will dive deep into the Sony multiverse when Astro Bot releases on Friday, Sept. 6, the company confirmed during May’s State of Play. Pre-orders are closed at the time of writing, but are expected to begin on June 7. In September, you’ll be able to ride a PlayStation 5, fight mega-sized versions of all the most iconic Sony game characters, and traverse the company’s most interesting and diverse worlds.

What is Astro Bot about?

Kratos in Astro Bot.
Astro Kratos giving us his Astro Kratos Axe? This game is a gift that keeps on giving. Image via Sony

Astro Bot is an adventure title, featuring puzzles, bossfights, exploration, and apparently a whole lot more. Gameplay is centered around the numerous unique and iconic worlds and characters created by Sony’s first-party studios over the past few decades, including several very recognizable gaming legends.

This release will be the third game in the Astro Bot franchise. The first, Astro Bot Rescue Mission was developed for Sony’s VR, while the second—Astro’s Playroom—was basically a released tech demo for Sony’s new DualSense controllers.

The third and ultimate Astro Bot will be available on PlayStation 5, and is being developed by Team Asiobi, which was formerly part of the now-defunct Japan Studio.

