PS5 DualSense controller with improved battery life has seemingly leaked online

The PS5’s new controller, the DualSense V2, was leaked online by Best Buy Canada on Jan. 10, showcasing several upgrades to the old version and hinting that the official launch might be sooner than we think.

At the time of writing, Best Buy Canada has a live product page for “PlayStation 5 V2 DualSense Wireless Controller – White.” The product is listed as out of stock, but its description tells us what we might get from the controller once it’s officially released.

More of what we love. Image via Sony

The first major upgrade is the “Exceptional 12-hour battery life, on a full charge.” The current DualSense controller gets a lot of complaints regarding its battery life, so the V2 should be certainly an improvement.

The second addition is an included DualSense charging station, which previously sold separately for an additional $29.99. It’s unclear whether there will be a cheaper DualSense V2 edition without the charging station for players who already own it and don’t need another one. The rest of the controller features are fairly standard, and include wireless connectivity, a built-in microphone, haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, and a headset jack.

As written by eziro3 on ResetEra, the new DualSense V2 also has slightly different physical specifications. The DualSense V2 is lighter, weighing in at 280g compared to the older 360g, and slimmer in terms of its width (6.6cm versus 6.99cm), height (16cm versus 19.05cm), and depth (10.06cm versus 19.05cm).

Keep in mind that at the moment, the price of DualSense V2 on Best Buy Canada is $89.99, which is the same as the V1 version of the controller. If the price tag remains the same when the product launches, players will get a bigger bang for their buck when buying a new PS5 controller. There has been no official announcement of the DualSense V2 from Sony, but since retailers are already prepared for its release, it must be sooner than we think.