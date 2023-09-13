Armored Core 6: How to perform a Quick Turn in AC6

Armored Core 6 focuses heavily on high octane combat and fast reactions. Movement is perhaps the single most important element to your success in this game, and there are several ways you can increase your AC’s maneuverability, like using a Quick Turn.

Quick Turning is very similar to pivoting and can be used to rotate your AC up to 180 degrees in an instant while your camera follows along. This feature is not included off the bat, however, and even once you unlock it, it can take a little while to actually figure out the correct button input to perform a Quick Turn.

How to unlock the Quick Turn ability in Armored Core 6

Quick Turn is one of many OS Tunings available in the OS Tuning Menu, and costs only one OST Chip to unlock. If you ask me, it should be the very first thing you purchase, especially because you’ll want this mechanic to become second nature as soon as possible. OST Chips can be acquired by completing Arena challenges, and the very first one will give you enough OST Chips to unlock Quick Turn.

Very reasonable pricing. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

How to use Quick Turn in Armored Core 6

I’m slightly ashamed to say that I thought I was using Quick Turn for a solid three hours before I realized I was not. According to the OS Tuning menu, you must simply input a direction you wish to turn and press O/B/Tab to perform a Quick Turn. This is technically true, but only technically.

Even <180 degree Quick Turns are extremely useful. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

In order to Quick Turn, the Boost input must also be held down before inputting a direction. If you press both simultaneously or tap the Boost input, it will not work. This design is a little clunky, and certainly takes some getting used to. Once you’re familiar with it and have committed it to muscle memory, however, you likely won’t even actively notice that you’re holding down Boost for a moment. It will just happen.

The camera will move with your AC when quick-turning. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Quick Turn is absolutely phenomenal for fighting some of the faster bosses such as CEL 240. In fact, having personally already gotten used to Quick Turning by the time I faced CEL, I can’t even imagine how anybody could keep track of him without Quick Turn. In this same way, it is essential for PvP, as players are always going to be trying to take advantage of sight lines and will constantly be flanking you.

