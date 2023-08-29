Armored Core 6: How to get the Eliminate V.VII secret battle log in AC6

Armored Core 6’s way of making you replay missions is through battle logs, and you will need to replay the stealth mission “Eliminate V.VII” if you want all its battle logs. The secret battle log is hidden behind a dialogue choice in the middle of the boss fight, and you need to have mercy on your enemy to get it.

Besides the obvious battle log you get after defeating V.VII Swinburne in this same mission, here is how you get the secret battle log of “Eliminate V.VII.”

Unlocking “Eliminate V.VII” hidden battle log in AC6

You must defeat Rokumonsen after accepting Swinburne’s deal to get the “Eliminate V.VII” battle log. To have Swinburne offer you the deal, you have to complete the stealth part of the mission and then get to the arena to fight him normally. Fight him until you take half of his health and he says “Let’s not do anything hasty!” when he will proceed to persuade you to let him go. Choose “Accept” and wait until Rokumonsen arrives to fight you.

V.VII Swinburne will beg for mercy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Rokumonsen is an agile bipedal Armored Core who will always try to close the distance between you two. As usual, try to stagger it for a burst of damage with kinetic weapons such as Gatling Guns and Assault Rifles.

Once you beat Rokumonsen, the mission ends and you get the battle log.

Why you have to play “Eliminate V.VII” mission twice in AC6

You only get the two battle logs in “Eliminate V.VII” by defeating its bosses. Since you can’t beat both V.VII Swinburne and Rokumonsen in one run, you have to replay this mission to get all its battle logs. If you accepted Swinburne’s deal in your first run and have already beaten Rokumonsen, you want to replay this mission refusing the deal and defeating Swinburne.

Since rewards for collecting battle logs in Armored Core 6 work in a milestone system, what you get for unlocking the ones in “Eliminate V.VII” depends on your overall battle logs collection.

