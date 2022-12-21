Who is Ballistic in Apex Legends?

Ahead of season 13 in Apex Legends, a huge leak of future content showed off a large swathe of new potential characters entering the game. That leak turned out to be largely accurate since it correctly predicted the arrivals of legends like Newcastle, Vantage, and Catalyst.

As time has gone on, however, the characters and other content that were initially a part of that large leak have changed more and more. This was most clear with Catalyst, whose abilities changed significantly from the original leak to her entrance into the game. The same holds true with Ballistic, the newest leaked legend that seems to be the newly-named version of Caliber, another legend that was a part of the pre-season 13 leaks.

It’s still early days in Ballistic’s leak life, and as such, there are probably still changes to come as far as what we know about him as a character. But a few consistent things revealed across the spectrum of leaks surrounding the character so far is that he’ll be one of the older members of the Apex cast of characters when he joins, and his abilities seem to revolve around the game’s weapons.

Here’s everything there is to know so far about Ballistic.

All leaked Ballistic abilities in Apex Legends

At the moment, everything we know about Ballistic and his abilities is all subject to change. The abilities listed below are in no way final and shouldn’t be taken as such. But they might provide players with a good idea about the type of character Ballistic will be.

Passive: Weapon Sling

For Ballistic’s passive ability, the Weapon Sling allows players to carry a third weapon around with them and use it as they want to. This weapon doesn’t automatically come up when players cycle weapons and must be selected for use with an alternate interact button.

This weapon cannot take any attachments, but it becomes the player’s primary weapon during Ballistic’s ultimate, and also becomes the Gold, fully-kitted version of the weapon during this ultimate period.

Tactical: Smart Bullet

Ballistic’s tactical is the part of his kit that’s subject to the most varied speculation at this point in time. In the leak from NightTerras as detailed in the video above, Ballistic can fire a bullet that will debuff enemies it hits, giving their weapons an overheating mechanic. If players fire their weapons too much while this debuff is active, the weapons will overheat, dealing damage to players and causing a “reaction” of some sort.

Previously, the tactical ability was leaked to be a method whereby Ballistic could force his enemies to holster their weapons.

Imagine if Apex Legends had a tactical that fires a bullet that if lands make the enemy put away their weapon. An ability of that Caliber would make people go Ballistic. — GG Thordan Smash (@Thordansmash) December 8, 2022

If the leaks about the tactical turn out to be true, the “reaction” mentioned in NightTerras’ leak might be that an overheating weapon is forcibly holstered. It’s also possible that the reaction is some sort of flinch or slow, and that the ability itself has changed.

Regardless, it seems clear that Ballistic’s tactical ability will have some sort of effect on enemies’ weapons. The NightTerras leak also suggests that holding down the tactical button will allow Ballistic to lock onto an enemy, making landing the Smart Bullet far easier than a normal shot.

Ultimate: Weapon Enhancer

Ballistic’s ultimate seems like a buffed-up version of Caliber’s original ultimate, which was an ammo box that infinitely fed bullets into Ballistic and his teammate’s weapons for as long as it was active. That part of the ultimate is still present in Weapon Enhancer, ensuring that a team doesn’t have to worry about how much ammo they have in their inventory. Now, it also gives players enhanced reload time and movement speed as well.

In addition to these buffs, using Weapon Enhancer will automatically equip the weapon stored in Ballistic’s Weapon Sling passive. When the ultimate is active, it automatically turns the passive weapon into a Gold weapon with full attachments. This helps give value to the passive weapon, since when not in ultimate form, it cannot hold onto any attachments.

All leaked Ballistic lore in Apex Legends

Precious little is known as of yet about Ballistic in the grand scheme of the Apex lore. In accordance with his abilities and the leaked names surrounding the character, however, it seems that Ballistic is a weapons dealer in the Outlands.

An arms dealer is an easy fit for the Apex Games. For that matter, it’s a backstory fairly close to Rampart, who got into the games after being a mechanic and gunsmith that sold guns to various people (and is the canonical creator of the various reactive weapon skins that players earn when they complete a seasonal battle pass).

As an arms dealer, Ballistic could potentially know or have worked with several legends in the current roster of Apex characters in the past, or none of them. With his character model suggesting he’s an older man, it’s also possible that he’s dealt with someone like Kuben Blisk in the past, and is entering the games that way. Since every character in the game deals in guns and a bloodsport, it’s easy to see how a character like Ballistic can figure into the game’s story.