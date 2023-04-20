Apex Legends’ Veiled event brings deadly new LTM and deadlier Prestige skin

The legends are getting ready for the masquerade in this suave set of skins.

Apex Legends season 16 may be wrapping up in the next few weeks, but Respawn still has one more surprise in store for Revelry’s grand finale.

Announced today and starting on April 25, the Veiled collection event brings with it a classy set of skins best suited for the ballroom, the first Prestige skin for Caustic, as well as a more hardcore take on Team Deathmatch with the limited-time TDM Unshielded Deadeye mode.

Live for two weeks, running from April 25 to May 9 when season 17 is slated to launch, the Veiled collection event features the usual event store offerings of 24 limited-time cosmetics that can be purchased for both Apex Coins and Crafting Metals for those with the resources on hand. The skins on offer for legends like Wattson, Octane, Rampart, and Gibraltar are all fashioned with a level of gilded couture not seen in Apex’s cosmetics department since the Grand Soiree event back in season three.

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

As is often the case, unlocking all 24 of these event cosmetics will let players get their hands on a new Mythic item, too. This time around, that’s a menacing-looking Caustic Prestige skin called “Apex Contagion.” Each tier of the Prestige skin allows Caustic to look leaner, greener, and meaner, with “Toxic Scream” being the complimentary finisher that will come packaged with its final upgrade.

Team Deathmatch was newly added to Apex this season via the Mixtape playlist, and the Veiled collection event’s remix of the mode is designed around turning the arcade experience into a more true test of skill. There are no shields or helmets to speak of, and players will only have access to one of three precision-focused loadouts given randomly at the start of every match. In Respawn’s words, TDM Unshielded Deadeye “will reveal the true Champions among Legends.”

Like with most events of this nature, even players who choose not to put cash down in the store have some rewards up for grabs through a free event tracker—one that this time features charms and sprays, as well as a skin for both the Mozambique and Newcastle.

Apex’s Veiled collection event goes live next week on April 25 across all platforms.