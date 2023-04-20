Respawn silently takes down Apex Legends’ new character reveal—but it doesn’t go unnoticed

Respawn Entertainment might have made a blunder when revealing the upcoming Veiled Collection event in Apex Legends on April 20, the official webpage’s banner displaying an unknown legend that could be joining the roster soon.

This image likely represented Ballistic, the next legend rumored to join the legends with upcoming Season 17, on May 9. The developer took down the image shortly after it was posted on the official website, hinting that a mistake was made when constructing the web page for the event.

Related: Who is Ballistic in Apex Legends?

Previous leaks already pointed out at this character design, including his haircut, beard and recognizable red glasses, making fans believe this is the first official image of the legend to be revealed.

Image via Respawn Entertainment

This also confirms growing rumors that were sparked by a hint seemingly hidden in Apex‘s latest trailer cinematic, a post-it implying that Rampart was set to meet the character.

Rumors speculated that Ballistic (formerly named “Caliber” in earlier development) was an arms dealer that would grant his allies and himself bonuses related to weapons.

Fans have been waiting for this character for a long time. His first leak dates back to Season 13, which was now about a year ago. The leak revealed Newcastle, Vantage, and Catalyst as well as Caliber. Since all of those legends ended up in the game at some point, players expected to see the arms dealer join too, but the question of when remained.

Now, Ballistic is expected to join the Apex Legends‘ roster alongside Season 17 on May 9. Meanwhile, players will be able to discover a new game mode, new skins and more with the Veiled Collection event, which will run from April 25 until May 9.