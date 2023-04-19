Everyone might have missed Apex’s new Season 17 legend hiding in plain sight

Apex Legends fans might have missed what seems to be a sneaky hint to Ballistic, the new legend expected to launch in season 17, hidden in a cinematic trailer from April 13. The teaser has even convinced some players that the leaks about the character that started circulating earlier this year are now clearly true.

The hint appeared in the form of a post-it note attached to a mirror in the background of Rampart’s workshop that says: ‘Appt. for Caliber Tues,’ implying she’s meeting up with the new legend.

The Apex teaser didn’t mention anything else beyond that, but it was the closest thing to an official confirmation we’ve seen yet.

The apparent hint sparked a discussion about whether Caliber is really the new Apex legend’s name, or if it’s merely a reference to its development name. That’s because although early leaks pointed toward Caliber, more recent ones suggest the name has changed to Ballistic. Either way, it has further added to the hype swirling about the new legend, which was probably the reason it appeared in the trailer in the first place.

Apex’s next legend is rumored to be an arms dealer with abilities that allow teammates to carry additional weapons, inflict a weapon-crippling debuff via special bullets, and have an infinite amount of bullets and faster reload time via its ultimate.

Nothing has been confirmed, but seeing the name Caliber in the trailer is a sign all the information that has surfaced online in recent months could well be true.

Apex season 17 kicks off on May 9, and fans can’t wait to rip into the new legend to see whether it has the potential to give the meta a much-needed shake-up. It will be interesting to see which name the legend ends up having, too.

To see the Ballistic teaser for yourself, watch the YouTube video here.