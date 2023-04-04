Apex Legends Veiled Collection event: Leaked prestige skin, release date & more

Some leaks gave a hint on what to expect from the event.

While the Sun Squad Collection Event is still available for a few more days in Apex Legends, players are already looking ahead and wonder what’s coming next.

The Veiled Collection event is one of those upcoming drops of content, according to multiple leaks that were shared over the last few days.

It’s going to bring new exclusive skins and a new game mode for two weeks at the end of April, according to leaks. Similarly to previous Collection Events, it’ll likely add challenges to complete and free rewards to earn.

Here is what we know about the upcoming Veiled Collection event in Apex Legends.

Everything we know on Apex Legends Veiled Collection event

With the release of Veiled Collection event, players will be able to collect new rewards through challenges and a Reward Tracker. There will be a total of 5,000 points to collect, with a limit of 1,600 points per day. Free rewards will include five Epic cosmetic items, such as Mozambique and Newcastle skins, as well as a Weapon Charm.

Veiled Collection event game mode

The Veiled Collection event will bring a time-limited game mode called Deadeye, according to leaks. The leaked image shows a description of hardcore game mode that will certainly push many players to tilt. In that variant of Team Deathmatch, players won’t get much margin for error.

The “safety’s off” passive will rip them from shields and will give all players the same loot. It’ll heavily focus on aiming, as weapons available will include the Wingman, 30-30 Repeater, G7 Scout, Hemlok, Sentinel, and Kraber.

Veiled Collection event skins

The event might bring four Legendary skins and four Epic skins on Legends, as well as several weapon skins with a gold and classy feel. The Legendary skins will transform Wattson, Gibraltar, Octane, and Rampart into elegant fighters.

The R-99, Spitfire, Sentinel, and C.A.R. will be the weapons receiving new skins with the Collection event.

It will also see the introduction of a new Prestige skin for Caustic, “Contagion.” It will feature three successive levels to complete a full-fledged combat armor with green and grey as its main colors. It will be the fourth set to release following Bangalore’s, Bloodhound’s and Wraith’s.

Prestige skins can see more tiers unlocked through the completion of challenges, but players can also choose to revert to previous tiers if they want. To get the Contagion skin, players will have to unlock all items coming with the Collection event.

Lastly, Emotes and Banner Frames will also join Apex‘s inventory, with elaborate backgrounds.

The Veiled Collection event is planned to go live on April 25 and will last until May 19. It will last for two weeks, according to leaks. Meanwhile, players can enjoy the second Split of Season 16 since April 4. It will last for a few weeks, before letting way for Season 17, whose release date is still unknown.