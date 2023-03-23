All new legend skins in Apex Legends’ Sun Squad event

It’s finally beach season in Apex Legends thanks to the newly-announced Sun Squad collection event, which will be hitting the game on Tuesday, March 28.

The classic collection event formula makes its return, meaning that players will have 24 limited-time event cosmetics available for purchase, a free reward tracker that comes with its own retinue of prizes, and an Heirloom on offer for those who buy out the complete event storefront—this time, for Ash.

All of the event cosmetics will be available to purchase through Apex Coins, Crafting Metals, or Sun Squad event packs. The event’s Legendary Mirage and Newcastle skins will also be available directly through limited-time offers in the Store tab throughout its duration as well, headlining bundles that include a plethora of event packs in tow.

If you’re looking to add a splash of summer sun to the wardrobes of your legends, the Sun Squad event will be the perfect opportunity to spend your stocked-up currency. Apex has never had an aesthetic like this one for its cosmetics before now, so don’t miss out on picking up the swimsuit skins that the community has been requesting for years.

Here are all the legend skins coming with the Sun Squad event in Apex on March 28, which will be available in-game until it goes away on April 11.

All new swimsuit skins in Apex Legends’ Sun Squad event

“Sub-Mirage” Mirage

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

“Shoreline Savior” Newcastle

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Seer

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Catalyst

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Loba

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Ash

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Fuse

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Bangalore