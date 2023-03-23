How to get Ash’s Heirloom in Apex Legends

The highly anticipated beach-themed collection event is finally on its way to Apex Legends with the Sun Squad collection event that launches on March 28. While excitement no doubt lies most of all with the sun-soaked skins on offer in the event store for characters like Loba and Mirage, the event will also host the launch of an equally sought-after cosmetic: an Heirloom for Ash.

Ash’s Heirloom, which is called Strongest Link, is a pair of high-voltage nunchucks. The ends of the two sticks also feature retractable, electrified blades befitting of a character best known for the signature sword that she carries with her into battle. While many players more than likely expected the sword itself to be her Heirloom, the Strongest Link nunchucks come with a high-octane set of animations and a unique design that is sure to make it stand out from the other Heirlooms currently available.

If you want Ash’s Heirloom for yourself in Apex, there are a few methods to obtain it. But which of these methods are available is dependent on when you choose to put the money down to secure this Mythic melee weapon.

How can I get Ash’s Heirloom in Apex?

To get Ash’s Heirloom, Strongest Link, you will need to buy all 24 of the limited-time event cosmetics featured in the Sun Squad collection event. The Sun Squad event will run from March 28 to April 11, giving players a two-week window to secure it through this direct method.

All 24 items can be purchased through Apex Coins, Crafting Metals, or Sun Squad event packs, giving you a variety of methods for unlocking them that can reduce the overall premium cost. The Store tab will also feature two limited-time offers that include both the Mirage or Newcastle Sun Squad skins as well as a number of event packs for a reduced Apex Coin total.

But if you do not manage to unlock Ash’s Heirloom before the event ends, you will instead need to purchase it through the Mythic Store tab. As with the other items offered in this storefront, Ash’s Heirloom will cost 150 Heirloom Shards to buy. These Heirloom Shards can either be obtained through Apex Packs or certain limited-time collection events where Heirloom Shards are the featured final reward.