How to get the Wraith Prestige skin in Apex Legends

Apex Legends has introduced an early holiday treat for its players: the Wintertide collection event will be coming soon to the game.

The new winter holiday event will begin on Dec. 6 and will bring back some popular items from previous events, as well as new ones to try. The event will feature the return of the Winter Express LTM, which will also allow players to get the feeling of World’s Edge as it once was back in seasons three and four. There are even winter-themed recolors of old Legendary skins that look great and the traditional assortment of new skins for players to try out.

All aboard: the Winter Express returns to Apex Legends 🚂



Join in on the festivities during the Wintertide Collection Event and collect cosmetics to unlock Wraith’s new Prestige skin. All this and more arriving Dec 6! pic.twitter.com/elpTDhMFb3 — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) November 30, 2022

One new skin stands above the rest, however: Wraith’s new Prestige skin, Apex Voidshifter. Wraith joins Bloodhound and Bangalore as the third member of the game’s cast to receive a Prestige skin, and this one is the best the game has introduced yet. A hooded Wraith in white, blue, and electric yellow transforms into a masked and wild-haired superhero complete with electric whips with which she performs a deadly, custom finisher.

The new skin is sure to be a smash hit with the traditionally Wraith-obsessed Apex fan base, and getting your hands on it is most likely on your wishlist this season if you’re one of those fans. Check out the guide below for everything you need to know about Wraith’s new skin.

How to unlock Wraith’s Prestige skin in Apex Legends

Wraith’s new skin will be unlocked much the same way as the other Prestige skins are unlocked: either with Heirloom Shards or by purchasing all the cosmetics on offer during the event.

Purchasing everything in the collection event will most likely be the easiest way to go about getting the new Wraith skin. Fans looking to save a bit of money will usually be able to find deals on event skins and packs bundled together in the event store, which can save them some Apex Coins and crafting metals when they’re trying to unlock the last few items from the event. Once all items from the event are unlocked, players will also be given the new skin.

Heirloom Shards can be trickier to come by since they have a minuscule chance to drop in an Apex Pack and are only guaranteed once every 500 packs opened by any given player. If you’ve been saving your Shards, however, you’ll be able to unlock the Wraith Prestige skin from the Mythic Store tab once the event ends.

How to level up Wraith’s Prestige skin in Apex Legends

Unlock all 24 limited-time items during Wintertide to unlock Apex Voidshifter, Wraith's Prestige skin 🌀 pic.twitter.com/45dP8pPLOL — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) November 30, 2022

Like all Prestige skins, Apex Voidshifter is one that comes with three different stages, and players can’t buy their way to a better-looking skin. The only way to unlock the masked versions of the skin and the unique finisher that it comes with at the end of it is by first unlocking the base level of the skin, then equipping it and playing in it.

Players will need to have the Apex Voidshifter skin equipped and then do damage with the skin on as Wraith to level it up. Once you’ve hit a certain damage threshold, the skin will move on to its next stage, up until its final third stage.