Apex’s season 17 teases Ballistic, World’s Edge and Firing Range updates, weapon challenges, and more

An update on the Apex Legends website has revealed some new information about its upcoming 17th season, Arsenal.

Along with a new Stories from the Outlands about the game’s next legend, Ballistic, the website includes some previously unreleased info about what else is coming alongside the new seasonal content drop.

You usually only get one shot…but sometimes, opportunity comes twice in a lifetime. And August Brinkman doesn’t intend to miss. pic.twitter.com/LbmUEyujce — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) April 24, 2023

The website update teases an “updated World’s Edge” with the tagline “time heals all wounds, but a little help can go a long way.” This will mark the third major update to the battle royale map since it originally released all the way back in season three, but no other details were revealed just yet.

That’s not the only location getting updated in the new season, though. The site also teases an “evolved Firing Range,” which is going to be “newly-updated and majorly expanded” in season 17.

There’s also a section on the site for something called Weapon Mastery, which was previously leaked earlier in the year, including unique banner frames for specific weapons.

“Want to prove no one wields your favorite gun like you?” the website says. “Complete challenges and earn rewards that show you’re a Legend to be envied—and feared.”

As is always the case with each Apex season rollout, more information about the upcoming content will be announced in the weeks leading up to launch, including battle pass details, Ballistic’s ability set, and further expansion on everything the site is currently teasing.

Apex Legends: Arsenal begins on May 9.