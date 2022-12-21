All leaked Ballistic abilities in Apex Legends

Christmas came early for Apex Legends fans.

Fans got their first full glimpse of what could be the abilities of the battle royale’s next playable character overnight in a new Apex leak. The character’s name is Ballistic—which was hinted at in a cryptic tweet from renowned data miner Thordan Smash earlier in the month—and the leak showed off the legend’s full kit, including abilities and their descriptions. And although the character has yet to be confirmed, many fans online have already decided the character will be quite the powerhouse.

But this isn’t the first time players have seen Ballistic. On Dec. 8, a leaked screengrab of an in-game character banner unveiled what the character looked like. Although the image was washed out, it was obvious from the screengrab that the legend sported a long coat with gray hair.

Now, players may have the first bit of information regarding how Ballistic will play in-game.

Here are all of Ballistic’s abilities, according to the recent leak.

Passive: Weapon Sling

Ballistic’s passive allows him to carry a third weapon. Players can access this weapon either by entering their inventory or by assigning it to a key binding. This third weapon cannot take any attachments.

Despite the lack of attachments, carrying a third weapon could still be advantageous to players. It allows you to carry weapons of all ranges (short, medium, and long)—although carrying additional ammo may be a bit of a drawback.

Tactical: Smart Bullet

For his tactical ability, Ballistic fires a projectile that debuffs any enemy hit. The guns of those enemies will then begin to heat up as they shoot, and overheated weapons will deal damage to their wielders. Holding the tactical will allow this ability to lock onto a target.

Ultimate: Weapon Enhancer

When Ballistic activates his ultimate, nearby squadmates receive a buff that gives them faster reload speeds, unarmed movement speed, and “infinite ammo”—which likely means a removed cap from their ammo stores, not infinite mag sizes. Upon using his ultimate, Ballistic also gains buffs to his third weapon, which will be equipped and upgraded to gold status, meaning it gains all the high-tier attachments.