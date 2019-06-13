Respawn says Apex Legends crossplay would take “a ginormous amount of effort and work”

Respawn Entertainment’s project lead for Apex Legends Drew McCoy talked about a variety of topics in a brand-new interview with Game Informer, including the much-requested addition of crossplay between platforms in the game.



More and more big-budget franchises, such as Fortnite, Minecraft, and Call of Duty, are adding crossplay for players to squad up with their friends on all platforms, but only four titles support play between Xbox and PlayStation at the moment.



McCoy said that the crossplay feature is “awesome,” however less enthusiasm was displayed when he went into specifics on the technical issues behind cross-platform multiplayer.



Respawn has not yet added crossplay to Apex, and while many players are begging for the feature, McCoy said that it would take a “ginormous amount of effort and work” and blames that on the reason it’s not yet implemented into the game.



“It’s just one of those things where [Respawn is] still a fairly small team so we have to pick and choose our battles,” McCoy said.



Of course, Respawn itself isn’t that small, but the team dedicated to working on Apex isn’t as massive. The company is arguably one of Electronic Arts’ most respected developers and is helming a Star Wars project for the publisher, making the Apex team less of a priority at the moment.



Fans hope more resources can be allocated to the team once Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order releases in November, meaning crossplay might be added to the roadmap. But players shouldn’t be holding their breath anytime soon based on McCoy’s interview.



In the meantime, the developer is focusing on polishing and releasing Apex season two, which will include a new legend, weapon and Battle Pass. It’s scheduled to be released on July 2.

